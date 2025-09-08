Idaho Preferred Harvest Tour introduces Treasure Valley chefs to Magic Valley agriculture

BUHL, Idaho — Harvest season has arrived, and to showcase the agricultural bounty of southern Idaho, "Idaho Preferred" is giving some Treasure Valley chefs an up-close and personal look at high-quality Idaho products.

G+ Ranches in Buhl welcomes Treasure Valley chefs to see where it all starts—

Idaho Preferred Harvest Tour introduces Treasure Valley chefs to Magic Valley products

"We want to help consumers find locally grown and raised products," said Erica White, Program Director for Idaho Preferred.

This year, the Idaho Preferred Harvest Tour welcomed several culinary experts from the Treasure Valley, providing them with a firsthand look at the high-quality, homegrown products they might include on their menus.

"We are such a diverse state with so much bounty, so why not showcase these products during the peak harvest season?" added Erica White.

The executive chef from Boise's Funky Taco, Kevin Carreon, brought his entire crew for the tour.

"We're getting ready to launch some new items, especially with fall approaching. It excites us to learn about what we can work with this season and put it on the plate," said Chef Kevin Carreon from Funky Taco.

The group toured various locations around the Buhl and Filer area, including G+ Ranches.

"People need to understand what we do and how proud we are of our products. We take pride in our ability to feed the world," said Celia Gould, owner of G+ Ranches.

Celia Gould emphasized that inviting these chefs to her property is a unique experience, allowing her to meet the people who work with her products directly.

"It's great to have the chefs here because if they don’t do a good job, all our efforts don’t matter. We could raise the finest animals in the world and process the best beef, but if they don't prepare it well, it’s all for nothing. It's crucial for them to understand how important they are to us," she explained.

For Chef Carreon, it’s all about respecting the product, especially if it’s grown in the Gem State.

"Respecting the food and its origins has been ingrained in all the chefs I work with. It's our job to honor it, give it the attention it deserves, and make it shine," said Chef Kevin Carreon from Funky Taco.

The tour also included visits to a local certified organic milling facility at 1000 Springs Mill, an aquaculture facility tour at Riverence, as well as stops at Cloverleaf Creamery and Kelly Orchards.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.