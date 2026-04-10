Filer School District asks voters to pass a $650K supplemental levy in the upcoming May 18 election

FILER, Idaho — In the May 18 election, Filer residents will vote on a $650,000 supplemental levy for the Filer School District.

The ballot measure comes as neighbors try to navigate the rising cost of living.

"Gas is so high, the cost of groceries is getting higher, and it’s hard to vote for things extra for the school," Filer resident Kathy Caldwell said.

Caldwell told me she has voted against some of the Filer School District requests in recent elections, like the 2025 bond vote for a new middle school and upgraded football field and track facilities.

"Now, if there was a real need for the school, then I could look at it a little closer. However, right now with the economy the way it is and it’s just hard to vote for extras for the school district when other families are hurting so bad," Caldwell said.

Filer's supplemental levy had been renewed regularly for 12 years, up until November last year, when it appeared on the ballot alongside a plant facilities levy. Voters rejected both items in November, so now the supplemental levy is appearing on the ballot by itself.

The levy covers six teachers’ salaries, plus some support staff. It also covers school supplies and some travel for extracurricular activities.

If it is rejected again, Superintendent Kelli Schroeder said students will probably feel the impact.

"We’d have larger class sizes and perhaps not as many electives that we are able to offer in the secondary," Schroeder said. "We may not be going to as many events, whether it be the sporting events or debate, whatever our extracurricular activities."

The levy requests $650,000 per year for two years and would cost an estimated $62.97 per $100,000 of appraised value. However, the state’s School District Facilities Fund, created in 2023, will offset up to $83 per $100,000 of assessed value.

"So due to that offset, it won’t cost the taxpayers any money, any additional money if this passes," Schroeder said.

In hopes of spreading information to Filer voters, the district has planned a series of five community information sessions in April and May.

"We are trying to get information out so that people are educated," Schroeder said.

The first informational meeting is on April 16 at the Filer Senior Center. Other meetings are on April 21, April 30, May 6, and May 11 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the district office.

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