Idaho Governor Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the state's gubernatorial race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.

Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary. Candidates who did not respond are noted as “did not respond.”

Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.



Democratic —

1. What motivated you to run for this position? Maxine Durand I've worked in government and public service for 12 years, including Idaho Medicaid, three public universities, and most recently, local government and public transportation. As a public administrator, I am tired of watching my profession burn down around me because of bad policy and elected officials who care more about out of state special interests and culture war stunts than they do about actually running a government for the people of Idaho. Jill C. Kirkham

Did not respond. Terri Pickens Remember when politicians used to sound just a bit unhinged when they rattled on about how our government and our politicians were attacking our freedom? Once those same people got into power they started doing exactly what they warned us about. I have fought hard with my fellow Idahoans to stop our governor and our radical Legislature from taking away our freedom. Nonetheless, my daughter now has fewer freedoms than I had growing up in Idaho. Our libraries are under a constant government-sanctioned banning barrage. Our schools have state-mandated religious rites to obey. Our rural communities have a governor who endorses federal agents arresting citizens in dragnet operations. Our LGBTQ+ community is the constant target of pernicious politically motivated laws. Our doctors have fled the state for fear of prosecution for doing their work. Women must flee the state to get reproductive healthcare. This is not an exhaustive list of the real freedoms that Idaho politicians have taken from us. The only way to stop it is to throw those responsible for it out of power. And, as bad as all that might be, we also have to mend the terrible damage done to our state’s ability to provide. Chanelle Torrez

Did not respond.

2. What experience has prepared you to serve? Maxine Durand Over a decade of government and nonprofit experience in the Idaho public sector. I've managed departments, developed budgets, provided services, and actually worked inside the political machine my whole career, and I am the only one running in my primary who has actual hands-on experience within government service. As governor, I won't need a crash course in how to govern. Jill C. Kirkham

Did not respond. Terri Pickens I am a fourth-generation Idahoan from Pocatello. I am a leader and a manager. I started and I run my own small business. I have served on boards of major nonprofits. As an attorney, I understand the law and respect the constitution. I have expertise in mediation. I would put together the most competent team to lead the state back to a path that leads toward prosperity. I have the will, the intellect, the tenacity, and the disposition it takes to create coalitions, negotiate with legislative leaders, or to take the big causes directly to the public. Chanelle Torrez

Did not respond.

3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it? Maxine Durand The economy. My big three issues are always healthcare, education, and housing, but most of what makes those problems so severe is economics -- people cannot afford healthcare, education, and housing, so we need to find new solutions to bring those costs down and put more money into Idahoans' pockets. My platform includes an Idaho-based "Medicare for All" program, universal childcare, raising the minimum wage and tying it to the CPI, and other policies meant to directly impact the average Idahoan and improve their standard of living. Jill C. Kirkham

Did not respond. Terri Pickens The main problem for Idaho is that radical legislators have learned that they can raise the temperature around divisive culture war issues to distract us all from the bad things they are doing to our state budget.

The answer is to stop the culture wars and shine a bright light on the corrupt and dismantling of our state’s budgets. Chanelle Torrez

Did not respond.

4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change? Maxine Durand I have a growing list of Day 1 executive orders for things like ending all state agreements with ICE and declaring a state emergency for medical bankruptcies, but for the more long-term policies on my platform, I'd be focusing very narrowly on my education reforms, which largely amount to budgetary and administrative tweaks to existing programs, and my Medicare for All program, which is a massive overhaul and will require a lot of political maneuvering to accomplish. Jill C. Kirkham

Did not respond. Terri Pickens I’d start with the $50 million program to give public tax dollars to elite private and religious schools. The program has zero oversight. It stands to snowball into hundreds of millions of dollars. It will strangle, not just public school budgets, but other services such as Idaho State Police and anything else that relies on general fund money. But first and foremost, the people of Idaho do not want this program that was pressed through the Legislature by out-of-state interests that see a financial windfall in the plundering of state budgets. Chanelle Torrez

Did not respond.

5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs? Maxine Durand We need to stop giving tax cuts to the wealthy if we're going to have the cash flow to balance the budget. The budget crisis we are in now was not an accident, it happened because we cut revenue, and the resulting hole in the budget was then used as justification for even deeper cuts to government programs. You need to raise taxes on the rich and stop giving them handouts if we're going to run our government effectively, and that is true *before* we consider the current economic crisis and rising costs. We need more revenue, we need to stop bailing out the rich, and we need to put tax dollars to work for services that benefit Idahoans. It's not rocket science, it's basic math. Jill C. Kirkham

Did not respond. Terri Pickens Honestly, refocusing from policies that largely benefit the wealthy and well-connected is not just rhetoric, it’s essential to solving budget constraints. Remove the graft and assess what is really available. The state can immediately reverse the 2025 $450 million tax gift to big corporations and wealthy individuals. As we do that, we will work to fully fund schools and have the state not just stop shifting the school funding burden on local and county taxpayers, but to take back that burden.

When we work to restore the state’s role in funding basic services, we will give counties and locals enough financial breathing room to solve their local infrastructure needs as they see fit–a true return to local control. Chanelle Torrez

Did not respond.

6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you? Maxine Durand I am the only one in my primary who has actually worked in government, and has a successful track record of working in conservative Idaho communities to provide service and get things done. I also believe this is a time to fight aggressively for what we believe in, not a time for more moderate compromise -- we know we need universal healthcare, we know our education system is broke, we know housing is unaffordable and wages are stagnant, but if we're going to fix those problems, we need to be bold and try something different. It's about putting people over politics, not capitulating to the worst elements of the Republican legislature and hoping they'll "meet us in the middle". Jill C. Kirkham

Did not respond. Terri Pickens I am qualified and I am competent. I am not beholden to any shadowy big-dollar interests and I have a record of fighting corruption and fighting for Idahoans.

One recent example is my legal work to hold a Boise County elected official responsible for his role in a physical attack on a family of whitewater rafters on the Payette River. The Boise County Sheriff’s Office has failed to complete an investigation in seven months. So I took the case to civil court in April.

That’s one example of how I’ve committed my life to holding the powerful accountable and getting justice for regular folks. I will take the same tenacity, clarity, transparency, and expertise into the office of governor.

Frankly, our current governor has sold us out. We need to remove him. I am the most qualified person and the clear-sighted and the most motivated to provide the leadership Idaho needs. Chanelle Torrez

Did not respond.



Libertarian —

1. What motivated you to run for this position? Melissa-Sue Robinson I am running for governor because I believe Idaho can—and must—do better for all its people. Too many families are struggling with rising costs, limited access to healthcare, and policies that divide rather than unite. As someone who has personally experienced discrimination and understands what it means to be unheard, I am motivated to ensure every Idahoan has a voice. My campaign is about restoring dignity, fairness, and opportunity. I’m not a career politician—I’m a citizen stepping up because the stakes are too high to remain on the sidelines. Paul Sand To end the polarization that is crippling our country in every US state that has blue urban cities and red rural counties. The Idaho state government is run entirely by RINO republicans in Boise. The small population of our rural regions means that the urban government will always win elections and subjugate rural populations and economies for their own benefit and control.

2. What experience has prepared you to serve? Melissa-Sue Robinson My experience comes from real-world advocacy, leadership, and resilience. As Director of the National Association for the Advancement of Transgender People (NAATP), I have worked on policy, legal challenges, and community organizing. I’ve engaged with stakeholders across the political spectrum, built coalitions, and fought for civil rights in difficult environments. Additionally, my experience navigating complex systems—legal, political, and social—has prepared me to make informed, balanced decisions. Leadership is about listening, adapting, and taking action, and I’ve demonstrated that consistently. Paul Sand I served 10 years with my local city council. I have experience preparing budgets and working with federal, state, and county agencies and other taxing districts. I won the Libertarian Party primary election for Idaho governor in 2022 against the party’s endorsed candidate. I have sixty years of experience developing computer systems and computer businesses.

3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it? Melissa-Sue Robinson The most pressing issue facing Idahoans is affordability—particularly healthcare, housing, and everyday living costs. Thousands have lost access to care, and families are being forced to make impossible financial choices. I will address this by expanding access to healthcare, supporting rural medical providers, and advocating for policies that reduce costs rather than shift burdens onto working families. Additionally, I will focus on economic development that benefits local communities, not just large interests, ensuring that growth translates into real opportunity for Idaho residents. Paul Sand Drastically reduce the size of the state government and turn over all social programs and projects to their respective county governments. Give counties the right to self-rule, set their own regulations, fund their own social programs, and collect their own taxes. Rural counties would no longer subsidize urban programs and problems.

4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change? Melissa-Sue Robinson My first priority would be expanding and protecting access to healthcare. This includes working to restore coverage for those who have lost it, strengthening rural healthcare infrastructure, and ensuring mental health services are accessible statewide. A healthy population is the foundation of a strong economy and thriving communities. I would also push for policies that prioritize transparency and accountability in government decision-making. Paul Sand Eliminate 95% of the Idaho State Agencies and eliminate the state income tax and sales tax. Only the Transportation Dept/State Patrol and Secretary of State office would remain.

5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs Melissa-Sue Robinson Balancing community needs with fiscal responsibility requires prioritization, efficiency, and transparency. I would conduct a thorough review of state spending to identify inefficiencies and redirect resources to essential services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure. At the same time, I would work to stimulate economic growth in a way that broadens the tax base without overburdening working families. Responsible governance means making tough choices, but always with a focus on long-term stability and the well-being of Idahoans. Paul Sand See number 3.

6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you? Melissa-Sue Robinson Voters should choose me because I bring a level of urgency, independence, and lived experience that Idaho leadership is currently missing. I am not a career politician—I am someone who understands what it means to fight for dignity, access, and opportunity in real life, not just in policy discussions.

Idaho is facing serious challenges: rising healthcare costs, threats to personal freedoms, underinvestment in rural communities, and a government that too often prioritizes ideology over people. I am running to change that. My campaign is focused on practical solutions—expanding access to affordable healthcare, supporting farmers and small businesses, protecting individual rights, and restoring accountability in state government.

I will lead with transparency, listen to Idahoans across all regions, and make decisions grounded in facts, not politics. This campaign is about building a state where everyone—regardless of background—has a fair shot at success and feels safe, respected, and heard.

If voters want a governor who will stand up, speak out, and deliver real results, I am that candidate. Paul Sand I feel it is beyond time for significant structural change to our political system. If you are okay with the way things are headed in Idaho, don’t vote for me. If you want to tear down and rebuild America, the time to act is now or never. My proposal is simply to turn the tables upside-down and make local government the top layer of the pyramid. Your local elected representatives share your social and economic community. They go to the same stores, churches and schools. This is true democracy.



Republican —