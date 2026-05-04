Idaho Governor Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the state's gubernatorial race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.
Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary. Candidates who did not respond are noted as “did not respond.”
Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.
Democratic —
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1. What motivated you to run for this position?
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Maxine Durand
- I've worked in government and public service for 12 years, including Idaho Medicaid, three public universities, and most recently, local government and public transportation. As a public administrator, I am tired of watching my profession burn down around me because of bad policy and elected officials who care more about out of state special interests and culture war stunts than they do about actually running a government for the people of Idaho.
- Jill C. Kirkham
- Did not respond.
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Terri Pickens
- Remember when politicians used to sound just a bit unhinged when they rattled on about how our government and our politicians were attacking our freedom? Once those same people got into power they started doing exactly what they warned us about. I have fought hard with my fellow Idahoans to stop our governor and our radical Legislature from taking away our freedom. Nonetheless, my daughter now has fewer freedoms than I had growing up in Idaho. Our libraries are under a constant government-sanctioned banning barrage. Our schools have state-mandated religious rites to obey. Our rural communities have a governor who endorses federal agents arresting citizens in dragnet operations. Our LGBTQ+ community is the constant target of pernicious politically motivated laws. Our doctors have fled the state for fear of prosecution for doing their work. Women must flee the state to get reproductive healthcare. This is not an exhaustive list of the real freedoms that Idaho politicians have taken from us. The only way to stop it is to throw those responsible for it out of power. And, as bad as all that might be, we also have to mend the terrible damage done to our state’s ability to provide.
- Chanelle Torrez
- Did not respond.
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2. What experience has prepared you to serve?
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Maxine Durand
- Over a decade of government and nonprofit experience in the Idaho public sector. I've managed departments, developed budgets, provided services, and actually worked inside the political machine my whole career, and I am the only one running in my primary who has actual hands-on experience within government service. As governor, I won't need a crash course in how to govern.
- Jill C. Kirkham
- Did not respond.
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Terri Pickens
- I am a fourth-generation Idahoan from Pocatello. I am a leader and a manager. I started and I run my own small business. I have served on boards of major nonprofits. As an attorney, I understand the law and respect the constitution. I have expertise in mediation. I would put together the most competent team to lead the state back to a path that leads toward prosperity. I have the will, the intellect, the tenacity, and the disposition it takes to create coalitions, negotiate with legislative leaders, or to take the big causes directly to the public.
- Chanelle Torrez
- Did not respond.
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3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it?
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Maxine Durand
- The economy. My big three issues are always healthcare, education, and housing, but most of what makes those problems so severe is economics -- people cannot afford healthcare, education, and housing, so we need to find new solutions to bring those costs down and put more money into Idahoans' pockets. My platform includes an Idaho-based "Medicare for All" program, universal childcare, raising the minimum wage and tying it to the CPI, and other policies meant to directly impact the average Idahoan and improve their standard of living.
- Jill C. Kirkham
- Did not respond.
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Terri Pickens
- The main problem for Idaho is that radical legislators have learned that they can raise the temperature around divisive culture war issues to distract us all from the bad things they are doing to our state budget.
The answer is to stop the culture wars and shine a bright light on the corrupt and dismantling of our state’s budgets.
- The main problem for Idaho is that radical legislators have learned that they can raise the temperature around divisive culture war issues to distract us all from the bad things they are doing to our state budget.
- Chanelle Torrez
- Did not respond.
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4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change?
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Maxine Durand
- I have a growing list of Day 1 executive orders for things like ending all state agreements with ICE and declaring a state emergency for medical bankruptcies, but for the more long-term policies on my platform, I'd be focusing very narrowly on my education reforms, which largely amount to budgetary and administrative tweaks to existing programs, and my Medicare for All program, which is a massive overhaul and will require a lot of political maneuvering to accomplish.
- Jill C. Kirkham
- Did not respond.
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Terri Pickens
- I’d start with the $50 million program to give public tax dollars to elite private and religious schools. The program has zero oversight. It stands to snowball into hundreds of millions of dollars. It will strangle, not just public school budgets, but other services such as Idaho State Police and anything else that relies on general fund money. But first and foremost, the people of Idaho do not want this program that was pressed through the Legislature by out-of-state interests that see a financial windfall in the plundering of state budgets.
- Chanelle Torrez
- Did not respond.
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5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs?
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Maxine Durand
- We need to stop giving tax cuts to the wealthy if we're going to have the cash flow to balance the budget. The budget crisis we are in now was not an accident, it happened because we cut revenue, and the resulting hole in the budget was then used as justification for even deeper cuts to government programs. You need to raise taxes on the rich and stop giving them handouts if we're going to run our government effectively, and that is true *before* we consider the current economic crisis and rising costs. We need more revenue, we need to stop bailing out the rich, and we need to put tax dollars to work for services that benefit Idahoans. It's not rocket science, it's basic math.
- Jill C. Kirkham
- Did not respond.
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Terri Pickens
- Honestly, refocusing from policies that largely benefit the wealthy and well-connected is not just rhetoric, it’s essential to solving budget constraints. Remove the graft and assess what is really available. The state can immediately reverse the 2025 $450 million tax gift to big corporations and wealthy individuals. As we do that, we will work to fully fund schools and have the state not just stop shifting the school funding burden on local and county taxpayers, but to take back that burden.
When we work to restore the state’s role in funding basic services, we will give counties and locals enough financial breathing room to solve their local infrastructure needs as they see fit–a true return to local control.
- Honestly, refocusing from policies that largely benefit the wealthy and well-connected is not just rhetoric, it’s essential to solving budget constraints. Remove the graft and assess what is really available. The state can immediately reverse the 2025 $450 million tax gift to big corporations and wealthy individuals. As we do that, we will work to fully fund schools and have the state not just stop shifting the school funding burden on local and county taxpayers, but to take back that burden.
- Chanelle Torrez
- Did not respond.
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6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you?
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Maxine Durand
- I am the only one in my primary who has actually worked in government, and has a successful track record of working in conservative Idaho communities to provide service and get things done. I also believe this is a time to fight aggressively for what we believe in, not a time for more moderate compromise -- we know we need universal healthcare, we know our education system is broke, we know housing is unaffordable and wages are stagnant, but if we're going to fix those problems, we need to be bold and try something different. It's about putting people over politics, not capitulating to the worst elements of the Republican legislature and hoping they'll "meet us in the middle".
- Jill C. Kirkham
- Did not respond.
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Terri Pickens
- I am qualified and I am competent. I am not beholden to any shadowy big-dollar interests and I have a record of fighting corruption and fighting for Idahoans.
One recent example is my legal work to hold a Boise County elected official responsible for his role in a physical attack on a family of whitewater rafters on the Payette River. The Boise County Sheriff’s Office has failed to complete an investigation in seven months. So I took the case to civil court in April.
That’s one example of how I’ve committed my life to holding the powerful accountable and getting justice for regular folks. I will take the same tenacity, clarity, transparency, and expertise into the office of governor.
Frankly, our current governor has sold us out. We need to remove him. I am the most qualified person and the clear-sighted and the most motivated to provide the leadership Idaho needs.
- I am qualified and I am competent. I am not beholden to any shadowy big-dollar interests and I have a record of fighting corruption and fighting for Idahoans.
- Chanelle Torrez
- Did not respond.
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Libertarian —
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1. What motivated you to run for this position?
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Melissa-Sue Robinson
- I am running for governor because I believe Idaho can—and must—do better for all its people. Too many families are struggling with rising costs, limited access to healthcare, and policies that divide rather than unite. As someone who has personally experienced discrimination and understands what it means to be unheard, I am motivated to ensure every Idahoan has a voice. My campaign is about restoring dignity, fairness, and opportunity. I’m not a career politician—I’m a citizen stepping up because the stakes are too high to remain on the sidelines.
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Paul Sand
- To end the polarization that is crippling our country in every US state that has blue urban cities and red rural counties. The Idaho state government is run entirely by RINO republicans in Boise. The small population of our rural regions means that the urban government will always win elections and subjugate rural populations and economies for their own benefit and control.
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2. What experience has prepared you to serve?
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Melissa-Sue Robinson
- My experience comes from real-world advocacy, leadership, and resilience. As Director of the National Association for the Advancement of Transgender People (NAATP), I have worked on policy, legal challenges, and community organizing. I’ve engaged with stakeholders across the political spectrum, built coalitions, and fought for civil rights in difficult environments. Additionally, my experience navigating complex systems—legal, political, and social—has prepared me to make informed, balanced decisions. Leadership is about listening, adapting, and taking action, and I’ve demonstrated that consistently.
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Paul Sand
- I served 10 years with my local city council. I have experience preparing budgets and working with federal, state, and county agencies and other taxing districts. I won the Libertarian Party primary election for Idaho governor in 2022 against the party’s endorsed candidate. I have sixty years of experience developing computer systems and computer businesses.
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3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it?
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Melissa-Sue Robinson
- The most pressing issue facing Idahoans is affordability—particularly healthcare, housing, and everyday living costs. Thousands have lost access to care, and families are being forced to make impossible financial choices. I will address this by expanding access to healthcare, supporting rural medical providers, and advocating for policies that reduce costs rather than shift burdens onto working families. Additionally, I will focus on economic development that benefits local communities, not just large interests, ensuring that growth translates into real opportunity for Idaho residents.
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Paul Sand
- Drastically reduce the size of the state government and turn over all social programs and projects to their respective county governments. Give counties the right to self-rule, set their own regulations, fund their own social programs, and collect their own taxes. Rural counties would no longer subsidize urban programs and problems.
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4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change?
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Melissa-Sue Robinson
- My first priority would be expanding and protecting access to healthcare. This includes working to restore coverage for those who have lost it, strengthening rural healthcare infrastructure, and ensuring mental health services are accessible statewide. A healthy population is the foundation of a strong economy and thriving communities. I would also push for policies that prioritize transparency and accountability in government decision-making.
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Paul Sand
- Eliminate 95% of the Idaho State Agencies and eliminate the state income tax and sales tax. Only the Transportation Dept/State Patrol and Secretary of State office would remain.
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5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs
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Melissa-Sue Robinson
- Balancing community needs with fiscal responsibility requires prioritization, efficiency, and transparency. I would conduct a thorough review of state spending to identify inefficiencies and redirect resources to essential services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure. At the same time, I would work to stimulate economic growth in a way that broadens the tax base without overburdening working families. Responsible governance means making tough choices, but always with a focus on long-term stability and the well-being of Idahoans.
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Paul Sand
- See number 3.
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6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you?
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Melissa-Sue Robinson
- Voters should choose me because I bring a level of urgency, independence, and lived experience that Idaho leadership is currently missing. I am not a career politician—I am someone who understands what it means to fight for dignity, access, and opportunity in real life, not just in policy discussions.
Idaho is facing serious challenges: rising healthcare costs, threats to personal freedoms, underinvestment in rural communities, and a government that too often prioritizes ideology over people. I am running to change that. My campaign is focused on practical solutions—expanding access to affordable healthcare, supporting farmers and small businesses, protecting individual rights, and restoring accountability in state government.
I will lead with transparency, listen to Idahoans across all regions, and make decisions grounded in facts, not politics. This campaign is about building a state where everyone—regardless of background—has a fair shot at success and feels safe, respected, and heard.
If voters want a governor who will stand up, speak out, and deliver real results, I am that candidate.
- Voters should choose me because I bring a level of urgency, independence, and lived experience that Idaho leadership is currently missing. I am not a career politician—I am someone who understands what it means to fight for dignity, access, and opportunity in real life, not just in policy discussions.
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Paul Sand
- I feel it is beyond time for significant structural change to our political system. If you are okay with the way things are headed in Idaho, don’t vote for me. If you want to tear down and rebuild America, the time to act is now or never. My proposal is simply to turn the tables upside-down and make local government the top layer of the pyramid. Your local elected representatives share your social and economic community. They go to the same stores, churches and schools. This is true democracy.
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Republican —
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1. What motivated you to run for this position?
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Sean Calvert Crystal
- I’m running because Idaho needs proactive leadership. We’ve got growth, rising costs, pressure on infrastructure, healthcare challenges, and a government that too often reacts after problems become expensive. I want my kids, and yours, to inherit an Idaho that is strong, free, and actually moving forward. This campaign is about restoring accountability, protecting liberty, and putting our government back in its proper role.
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Mark Fitzpatrick
- For years I publicly urged strong conservatives and Christians to get off the sidelines, run for office, and take back our government from weak RINO leadership and insider politics. When it became clear that no serious challenger was willing to take on the incumbent Governor who is leading Idaho in a very bad direction, I realized I could no longer be a hypocrite. I had to practice what I had been preaching.
My wife Sarah and our six children are fully behind me. I love Idaho and its people. I moved here to raise my family in a state that still values freedom, faith, self reliance, and traditional values. Today those values are under threat from illegal immigration, exploding government spending, corruption, and the erosion of our way of life.
Idaho deserves better than Little. I am running to bring radical transparency, root out corruption, secure our borders, slash taxes, shrink government, and restore principled America First leadership that fears God rather than man. Under my governorship, the power will be restored to the People.
- For years I publicly urged strong conservatives and Christians to get off the sidelines, run for office, and take back our government from weak RINO leadership and insider politics. When it became clear that no serious challenger was willing to take on the incumbent Governor who is leading Idaho in a very bad direction, I realized I could no longer be a hypocrite. I had to practice what I had been preaching.
- Daniel C. Fowler
- Did not respond.
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Ethan Giles
- I've been interested in politics since I was a young adult.
- Ron James
- Did not respond.
- Brad Little (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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Lisa Marie
- Children in our world are supposed to come first. With no children there is no human race! Our country was built on a solid foundation that our next generation would be greater than the current generation. Here is my one clear shocking statement: “How do we have 1,000 to 2,000 children missing every day in the United States of America?” The reasons behind our children running away and being stalked by predators — by family, strangers, corporations, and our government. Children are the highest commodity above oil and precious metals
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Justin R. Plante
- I am running because too many Idahoans no longer trust their government. As a husband, father, 30-plus year Idahoan, and journeyman mechanic at Westrock in Twin Falls, I have spent my life fixing what is broken instead of just talking about it. I am an outsider who punches above his weight class. Idaho needs a governor who will enforce our existing rules, stop the waste, and return power to the people through real transparency and accountability. No false promises and no political stunts. Just results. Full plan at IdahoansFirst.com.
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2. What experience has prepared you to serve?
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Sean Calvert Crystal
- My experience comes from real life, not political office. I’ve worked in food service management, numismatics and finance, e-commerce, and now building our family business here in Idaho. I understand budgets, regulations, staffing, customer service, and what happens when government policy hits real people. I’ve also run grassroots campaigns, answered public questions directly, and stayed involved in community issues. I know how to work under pressure and solve problems without a political machine behind me.
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Mark Fitzpatrick
- My life experiences have prepared me well to serve as Governor of Idaho. I am a faith driven husband of 23 years and father of six children. My wife Sarah and I homeschool our kids and are raising them grounded in faith, family, and freedom.
I served 15 years as a police officer with the Newport Beach Police Department, leaving in good standing with a clean record. That experience taught me the importance of upholding the rule of law, making decisions under pressure, and protecting the innocent.
As a serial entrepreneur, I have hired and employed hundreds of people. I currently own Old State Saloon in Eagle, a real estate brokerage and development company, and an events center. These businesses have given me real world experience in job creation, managing payroll, navigating government regulations, and building successful enterprises.
I have also stood boldly as a culture warrior, founding events like Heterosexual Awesomeness Month to defend God’s design for marriage and family.
These experiences have equipped me with practical leadership, fiscal responsibility, courage, and conviction. I am ready to serve the people of Idaho with honesty and boldness.
- My life experiences have prepared me well to serve as Governor of Idaho. I am a faith driven husband of 23 years and father of six children. My wife Sarah and I homeschool our kids and are raising them grounded in faith, family, and freedom.
- Daniel C. Fowler
- Did not respond.
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Ethan Giles
- Left blank
- Ron James
- Did not respond.
- Brad Little (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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Lisa Marie
- I am one of the leading CEOs in the world that has first-hand experience with corporate takeover. Is our government beholding to the corporate world or the citizens of our state? In our world today it’s vital that we must be fearless warriors of peace that have warm hearts. Balance is everything. We must truly take care of ourselves physically and mentally to lead others. This question is my favorite because I am a great humble leader. I keep those who are smarter and kinder than me very close.
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Justin R. Plante
- I have a working man's PHD that has prepared me better for this role than decades in politics. I diagnose problems, find the root cause, and fix them under tight budgets and deadlines. I have managed crews, controlled costs, and delivered results without excuses. Government needs that same practical approach. I am not a career politician. I am a working Idahoan, ready to roll up my sleeves so my children have a future here.
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3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it?
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Sean Calvert Crystal
- The biggest issue is affordability tied to poor planning. Housing, property taxes, healthcare, infrastructure, and basic costs are all hitting Idahoans at once. I would address this by cutting waste, improving transparency, protecting homeowners through property tax reform, planning infrastructure ahead of growth, and reducing barriers for small businesses. Idaho doesn’t need more reactive government. It needs leadership that plans ahead and makes our government live within its proper limits.
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Mark Fitzpatrick
- The most significant issue facing Idahoans today is the deep culture of secrecy, deception, and corruption that has taken root in our state government.
For too long the current administration has hidden from the people, avoided direct questions, and operated behind closed doors. This lack of transparency breeds waste, insider deals, and erodes trust between the government and the citizens it is supposed to serve.
My plan is to attack this problem at its root with total transparency. I will hold monthly open town halls where any Idahoan can ask me any question with no screening. I will host a Governors Podcast for honest conversations and communicate directly with the people nearly every day. Truth and light will permeate every corner of state government.
When government is fully transparent and accountable, we can effectively solve every other major issue including stopping illegal immigration, slashing spending and taxes, reforming education, cleaning up the Health and Welfare Department, protecting private property rights, and more.
Real and lasting change begins with truth.
- The most significant issue facing Idahoans today is the deep culture of secrecy, deception, and corruption that has taken root in our state government.
- Daniel C. Fowler
- Did not respond.
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Ethan Giles
- Gov Little and the Legislature almost ran our economy into the ground! Together, we can set it right!
1. We must reverse those tax cuts that gave our surplus away!
2. We must also redirect the school voucher program into special education.
- Gov Little and the Legislature almost ran our economy into the ground! Together, we can set it right!
- Ron James
- Did not respond.
- Brad Little (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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Lisa Marie
- Our law enforcement is grossly underfunded, stated by every level of law enforcement—federal, state, county, and city. How do we protect our most precious commodity, our children and families? Here is a bold example my dear friend Ron James stated to me personally: “Teton County is so underfunded we had to acquire a 1.5 million dollar private donation to keep our sheriff’s department functional.” How many counties have that luxury?
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Justin R. Plante
- Housing affordability is the biggest issue facing Idaho families. Rapid growth, low supply, and corporate buying have priced many working Idahoans out of homes and rentals. I will address it with my Housing Reform plan: cut red tape and speed up permitting, responsibly use underutilized state land only after local referendum approval, discourage large corporate investors through targeted taxes while favoring Idaho families, create a rental transparency portal with stronger enforcement of maintenance laws, and provide real pathways out of homelessness with work requirements and local control. Full plan at IdahoansFirst.com/housing-reform.
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4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change?
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Sean Calvert Crystal
- I would start with government transparency and fiscal accountability. Before asking taxpayers for more or making broad cuts, we need to know where the money is going, what programs are producing results, and where waste or duplication exists. I would push for plain-language budget reporting, stronger contract oversight, and targeted reviews of administrative overhead. We can’t fix what we refuse to measure.
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Mark Fitzpatrick
- If elected Governor, the very first policy I would seek to implement is aggressive action to stop the invasion and put American citizens first on immigration.
From day one, I will work with the Legislature to make it a state crime for any employer in Idaho to knowingly hire illegal immigrants, with real criminal penalties including fines and jail time. We will mandate E-Verify for every single employer in the state and immediately cut off all state benefits, welfare, and taxpayer-funded services for those here illegally. No sanctuary policies of any kind will be tolerated.
This approach is simple and effective. Without jobs or taxpayer support, most illegal immigrants will voluntarily leave for blue states that continue to reward lawbreaking. It costs Idaho taxpayers nothing and puts American citizens first in every way: jobs, schools, hospitals, housing, and public safety.
Securing our state and protecting our people will be my top priority starting January 2027.
- If elected Governor, the very first policy I would seek to implement is aggressive action to stop the invasion and put American citizens first on immigration.
- Daniel C. Fowler
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Ethan Giles
- Reversing those tax cuts!
- Ron James
- Brad Little (Incumbent)
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Lisa Marie
- As Governor I am in charge of all levels of law enforcement, the Idaho State Police the highest level of investigation. The reason why I ran for Ada County Sheriff in 2020, I was told by former Ada County sheriffs that the election criteria must be changed immediately. There should be full background checks run and a polygraph test for Idaho sheriff which is an elected position. The same criteria for a county sheriff is necessary to be the same or more stringent than a deputy sheriff. Thank you to all law enforcement that have been very willing to help me understand their challenges. A quote from a police chief struck my heart. She said, “When a law enforcement has ill intentions, the horror they can cause is extremely dangerous, life threatening.”
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Justin R. Plante
- I would immediately order full independent performance audits of every state agency and launch Citizen Oversight Task Forces of regular Idahoans. Transparency and accountability come first. We cannot fix problems we refuse to see. Savings from waste will be redirected to core priorities like housing, education, and public safety without raising taxes.
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5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs?
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Sean Calvert Crystal
- You start by setting priorities instead of cutting blindly. Across-the-board cuts are reactive and often harm good programs along with wasteful ones. I would protect core responsibilities like infrastructure, public safety, education, and care for vulnerable Idahoans while reducing administrative bloat, redundant programs, and spending that doesn’t produce results. Families and businesses have to make hard choices every day. Government should be held to that same standard.
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Mark Fitzpatrick
- As Governor, I will balance community needs with budget constraints by first dramatically cutting government spending rather than raising taxes on Idaho families during times of rising costs.
My approach is straightforward: conduct a full audit of every state agency and immediately eliminate waste, fraud, non-essential programs, and all spending on illegal immigrants (welfare, education, healthcare, and housing). I will shrink bloated bureaucracy, especially in Health and Welfare and Education, and remove ideological initiatives that do not serve core government functions.
Only after making these real reductions will I protect essential services such as public safety, law enforcement, and basic infrastructure. The savings will be used to significantly lower taxes (especially property taxes) giving real relief to families and farmers.
Idaho does not have a revenue problem. We have a spending problem. I will fix it by living within our means and putting Idaho citizens first.
- As Governor, I will balance community needs with budget constraints by first dramatically cutting government spending rather than raising taxes on Idaho families during times of rising costs.
- Daniel C. Fowler
- Did not respond.
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Ethan Giles
- Left blank
- Ron James
- Did not respond.
- Brad Little (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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Lisa Marie
- Ron James and I are on the same page! Why is our Idaho deficit so low? Our Governor ordered 3% holdbacks in the summer of 2025 on most agencies: K-12, Medicaid, police, first responders, hospitals, transfer stations (we are getting buried in garbage and floating in our own poop and urine). Bottom line, our 1.3 billion dollar surplus is being controlled by individuals who are 10 years behind our infrastructure. If immediate change does not occur in our state we will NEVER RECOVER. The state of Idaho will be far from great. Strong Counties Strong Idaho!
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Justin R. Plante
- Audit first, cut waste second, and protect essentials third. I will use Citizen Oversight Task Forces and independent audits to find inefficiencies, redundant programs, and poor contracts. Savings will be redirected to K-12 education, public safety, roads, housing supply, and safety-net services for those who truly need them. We live within our means by eliminating leaks instead of raising taxes and blind cuts across the board.
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6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you?
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Sean Calvert Crystal
- Voters should choose me if they want a governor who is not backed by PACs, lobbyists, or corporate money. I’m not running to protect the political system. I’m running to challenge it. My campaign is built by Idahoans who want real accountability, proactive leadership, and a government that stays in its lane. I may not be the establishment choice, but I’m the candidate willing to speak plainly, ask hard questions, and put the people of Idaho first.
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Mark Fitzpatrick
- Voters should choose me because I have already demonstrated that I do not fear man. While other candidates talk tough or play it safe, I have stood boldly for what is right and true, even when it brought death threats from the radical left. I founded Heterosexual Awesomeness Month and have taken many unpopular stands to defend biblical values, parental rights, and the Constitution in the face of intense opposition and personal attacks.
I will not sell out to special interests, big donors, or party pressure. My loyalty belongs only to God, the Constitution, and the people of Idaho.
As a retired police officer, successful entrepreneur, husband, and father of six, I bring real-world experience and unwavering conviction. Idaho needs a governor with courage who will actually fight for faith, family, freedom, and constitutional principles without compromise. That is exactly the kind of leadership I will deliver.
- Voters should choose me because I have already demonstrated that I do not fear man. While other candidates talk tough or play it safe, I have stood boldly for what is right and true, even when it brought death threats from the radical left. I founded Heterosexual Awesomeness Month and have taken many unpopular stands to defend biblical values, parental rights, and the Constitution in the face of intense opposition and personal attacks.
- Daniel C. Fowler
- Did not respond.
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Ethan Giles
- Left blank
- Ron James
- Did not respond.
- Brad Little (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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Lisa Marie
- I’ve been an advocate my whole life fighting for people that do not have a voice, people that are considered “throwaways”. I am their voice. It was imperative once I took a stand I’ve had push back after pushback. It’s now obvious that with almost 2,000 children missing a day in America, our senior citizens are cast to the waste side, our veterans are treated like 3rd class citizens. Over a quarter of our families are homeless or have unsafe living conditions. At this pace every state will collapse. Are we going to be leaders or followers? LET’s be a leader.
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Justin R. Plante
- Voters should choose me because I am a working mechanic who actually fixes problems instead of talking about them. While others offer talking points, I deliver a detailed, transparent, ACTIONABLE plan built on audits, radical transparency, and giving citizens real oversight. I have no sacred cows and no political stunts. I will enforce rules, stop waste, and put Idaho families first. Visit IdahoansFirst.com and see the difference.
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