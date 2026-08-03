Twin Falls shooting survivors share their story as community plans candlelight vigil for victims

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls community is mourning the loss of three lives and the wounding of seven others in a mass shooting at In-N-Out over the weekend — an event that left hundreds of witnesses shaken and a tight-knit community rocked to its core.

Among those affected are Angela Tonge and James Jump, who were sitting in their car on Blue Lakes Boulevard when the gunman turned on them — firing at their vehicle with bullets landing inches away.

WATCH: Two Twin Falls shooting survivors share their story as a candlelight vigil is planned for 9 p.m. Tuesday at Twin Falls City Park.

Twin Falls shooting survivors speak out ahead of candlelight vigil

"We were stopped at the spotlight on Blue Lakes when he turned on us and he was about 5 feet away from me," Tonge said.

Jump was in the driver's seat, and Tonge was in the passenger seat when the gunman opened fire.

"He shot through our car, right behind my head," Tonge said.

Jump described where one of the bullets landed. "Right behind her head," Jump said.

Both are still processing what took place Saturday. Tonge described the emotional toll in simple but powerful terms.

"Terror... I'm scared... and sad that it happened in some place that I grew up... in our community," Tonge said.

Jump said he is working through a mix of emotions following the close call.

"I'm feeling sadness... frustration... he tried to hurt the person I love, and that really upsets me — I try really hard to protect her, and her life was put at risk and everybody else's life was put at risk. I just think this is something that really needs to stop — the violence is getting out of hand," Jump said.

To help the community begin to heal, Mark Tonge — Angela's brother — is organizing a candlelight vigil for those who need support.

Mark Tonge

"We are having a community vigil — it's not sponsored by the city — but it's several members of the community that have reached out wanting to show our sympathies and show respect for those that tragically lost their lives and bring our community together and somewhat try to start a healing process — just show that we're Twin Falls strong and this isn't going to define us," Mark Tonge said.

The vigil is scheduled for 9 p.m. Tuesday at Twin Falls City Park,

"We're just asking people to please come and bring candles — both battery or small flame — or just your phone light. We'll have pastors and religious people going around to be able to support and offer prayers and guidance to all those people that want to attend — we just want to show our respects," Mark Tonge said.

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