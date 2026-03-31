CSI baseball seeks $2 million for a new clubhouse to modernize Skip Walker Field

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho baseball program is looking to make major improvements to its home field, starting with a $2 million fundraising effort for a new clubhouse.

The CSI Foundation is taking the lead to kick off the first phase of a major stadium overhaul at Skip Walker Field.

WATCH: CSI baseball seeks $2 million for new clubhouse and stadium upgrades

CSI baseball seeks $2 million for new clubhouse and stadium upgrades

The Golden Eagles have a long history of success, with 10 overall appearances in the JUCO College World Series, over 100 players drafted, and a 1984 National Championship. The team is currently off to one of its best starts in years, holding a 31-6 overall record after snapping a 28-0 run over the weekend as conference play heats up.

"You don't ever want to jinx anything, but this group has been pretty special since we showed up in August," Boomer Walker said.

Boomer Walker has been the head coach of the Golden Eagles since 2004, when he took over for his father and the park's namesake, Skip Walker.

"They started building this thing in 1978 – my dad actually helped plant the grass, helped build the dugouts— he literally was a hands-on builder at that time," Walker recalled.

Nearly half a century later, Boomer is looking to make changes to the house his father built, starting with the player clubhouse.

Idaho News 6 The old clubhouse at Skip Walker field.

"Our clubhouse is just outdated. It's awesome that we have a place for our guys to hang out. It’s just way too small," Walker said.

For Walker, refreshing the iconic Idaho baseball stadium is about keeping up with the current state of college athletics.

"Recruiting is a big part of that— if you go down to Salt Lake Community College, their facility is just amazing. They just got a $4-or-$5-million upgrade, and it's beautiful," said Walker. "There is a reason why they won a national championship."

RELATED | Public lands debate comes to CSI as Idaho lawmakers, residents weigh in on the future of federal property

With the potential upgrades still years away, current CSI players like Meridian native Ryder Cutlip will not benefit from the changes, but he knows it would be huge for the program.

"It's honestly an amazing opportunity for a lot of people going forward, and I think a new clubhouse would be able to add so much more to this program, and I think a lot more guys would be interested in coming here, especially because of that," Cutlip said.

Plans for other enhancements include an all-turf field, as well as upgrades to the bleachers and press box. Fundraising efforts for those projects will begin after the clubhouse project is completed.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities - Click Here

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.