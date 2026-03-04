Public lands debate comes to CSI as Idaho lawmakers, residents weigh in on the future of federal property

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A two-day symposium at the College of Southern Idaho is set to bring together a range of perspectives on the future of public lands, as the debate over how those lands should be managed — and who should benefit — intensifies at both the state and federal level.

Idaho Sen. Jim Risch made clear during Stevan Pearce's Bureau of Land Management confirmation hearing that his constituents have strong feelings about the issue.

"Idahoans do not want the public land sold. Public lands are really part of us. They are really sacred to us, so any hint that that could happen really raises the ire of Idaho people," Risch said.

Idaho public lands debate: What's next for federal property?

Risch told the BLM nominee that 98 percent of the feedback he had received was opposed to the sale of public lands.

"I've never received such passionate and unified messages as I have on this particular topic," added Risch.

At the state level, Idaho lawmakers this year have introduced a cluster of resolutions and formal petitions to Congress regarding management strategies for state and federal lands.

College of Southern Idaho Professor Shelley McEuen said public lands became a natural fit for this year's Social Science and Humanities Symposium.

"Public lands is something that everybody has an opinion about," McEuen said.

McEuen said the event is designed to welcome a wide range of viewpoints.

"And we're inviting people to come bring that opinion, bring yourself, and also bring an open mind to hear other approaches to that idea," McEuen said.

While opposition to the sale or transfer of public lands to private ownership appears widespread in Idaho, McEuen said meaningful disagreements remain about how those lands should be used.

"We all want the same thing, we all want to use the land for specific purposes, we all need it. How can we cooperate, and I think that's the challenge, is to think 'well, they can only be used in this way, and only these people get to use them.' Can we make money from these lands? I mean, who can profit from it?" explained McEuen.

The symposium will feature 10 speakers over two days. Members of the public are welcome to attend any of the sessions for professional development, personal enrichment, or to share their perspectives.

The CSI Social Science and Humanities Symposium runs Thursday and Friday, March 5–6.

