Craters of the Moon opens 7-Mile Loop as spring hits Southern Idaho

CRATERS OF THE MOON, Idaho — The snow is melting, and with warmer weather arriving, much of Idaho's backcountry is waking up with spring.

Near Arco, the main loop through one of Idaho's most unique and otherworldly landscapes is now open.

"It was created in 1924 to protect these volcanic geological resources that we have down here on the Snake River Plain," said Michael Irving, a representative of Craters of the Moon National Monument.

Craters of the Moon National Monument is one of six National Park sites in Idaho, managed at the federal level. It is also one of the only places outside Hawaii where visitors can easily experience the true power of the Earth’s volcanic activity on a massive scale.

"Over the last 15,000 years, we've had volcanic activity in this area roughly every 2,000 years, resulting in lava flows that have formed and spread out across the Snake River Plain," Michael Irving explained.

Craters of the Moon encompasses an area of about 750,000 acres, extending from the base of the Pioneer Mountains to just north of American Falls.

Idaho News 6. Craters of the Moon is an International Dark Sky Park due primarily to the lack of light pollution.

"It comes out to be about 1,200 square miles, roughly the size of the state of Rhode Island," Michael Irving added.

Janelle Smith from Georgia is visiting all 50 states, and Idaho is her 48th. Craters of the Moon was high on her travel bucket list in the Gem State.

"I think it's fantastic. There is a lot of history here and beautiful formations. It's just a really interesting place to come and be," said Smith.

For Twin Falls resident Will Robar, having Craters of the Moon in his backyard is something he truly values.

"This place has always been kind of a hidden gem. I love coming up here, especially during the shorter seasons and off-seasons when there aren’t many people around. It’s an incredibly unique experience and not something you'll find in many other places," said Robar.

If you want to experience this lunar-like landscape for yourself, you're in luck. The main 7-mile loop is now open for explorers and their vehicles.

"There are a couple of spurs along the drive that are still closed due to snow, and we're waiting for that to melt. But right now, the 7-mile loop drive is open, so visitors will be able to see a vast majority of the park, particularly the easily accessible portions," Michael Irving noted.

In addition to the breathtaking vistas of volcanic terrain, Craters of the Moon also offers campsites with restroom facilities and a small but information-packed visitor center.

