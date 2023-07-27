Exploring the lava tubes at Craters of the Moon National Monument

ARCO, Idaho — Craters of the Moon is a geological wonder featuring the largest lava field in the lower 48. This landscape is so unique made up of volcanic rock, cones, and lava tubes for people to discover.

This National Monument has a fiery past with eight eruptions over the past 15,000 years, the most recent happening 2,000 years ago. The park's theme is a violent past, a calm present, and an uncertain future.

"We are so glad that we stopped because I think I would have cried if I missed this," said Benni Gonzalez from Florida, who discovered the monument by chance on her drive from Yellowstone to Twin Falls. "Nature, it’s beautiful."

We came to explore the lava tubes that make caves beneath the surface where lava once flowed. The two caves open this summer are the Dewdrop Cave and Indian Tunnel. They can be reached via a pathway less than a mile long.

Cave explorers need to stop at the Visitors' Center to get a free permit to access the area. Rangers will explain the rules and provide instructions to be safe while protecting bats that dwell in the lava tubes.

We didn't see any bats, but they have been threatened by white-nose syndrome, a fungus that has been discovered in Idaho, though not yet found at Craters of the Moon.

Indian Tunnel was my favorite, as stairs lead down into the cave system. If you go to the right, it leads you into the dark corners of the cave. You will need some type of light to be able to navigate out of the darkness.

If you go to the left, you won't need a light as you make your way 800 feet through the lava tube and pop out the other side.

Take your time as the caves feature uneven footing and loose rocks. You wouldn't want to fall, because if you do, you will certainly land on rocks that hardened after the lava cooled so long ago.

Dropping into the caves was like experiencing nature's air conditioning. It was cool but not cold. I expected it to be scorching on the surface, but on Wednesday it wasn't too bad and the breeze helped hikers navigate the park.

"Oh my God, I hesitated because I'm kind of old and out of shape, but it was easy," said Gonzalez who climbed to the top of the inferno cone. "It was worth it. It is beautiful and you get a 360-degree view."

Craters of the Moon would be perfect for a weekend adventure before the kids go back to school. There are enough lava tubes and hiking trails to keep you busy for two days while exploring this National Monument.

You could also stay overnight at the campground, as Craters of the Moon is an International Dark Sky Park, and star gazing is a popular activity at this monument in between Carey and Arco.

People do need a National Parks pass to access Craters of the Moon, or you can pay $20 per vehicle. Idaho doesn't have a National Park (unless you count the sliver of Yellowstone that is located in Idaho), but this definitely has a national park feel with tourists from all over coming to visit.