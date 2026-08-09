Organizers host fundraising event for families affected by deadly In-N-Out shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A shooting near In-N-Out on Saturday, August 1, claimed the lives of 3 people and injured 7 others. Now, organizers are stepping up to support the victims' families through fundraising events.

KMVT spoke with Julia Reynolds, also known as DJ JUL3Z, who is organizing an auction and concert to benefit the victims' families. Reynolds said her contacts in the music community and coworkers helped her pull the event together quickly.

"We've been able to get quite a few different things donated from large to small," Reynolds told KMVT.

"Essentially everyone just came together really quickly and chose to dedicate their time so it's been a huge blessing."

Taphouse Event Center

The fundraiser and concert are August 9 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tap House Event Center. Admission is $10.

The silent auction will begin at 6 p.m., and all ages are welcome.

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