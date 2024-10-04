Groundbreaking ceremony for Star Fire District Station 55

STAR, Idaho — The City of Star broke ground Friday on a new fire station — the Star Fire Protection District Station 55.



The new fire station will only be able to be staffed if the Star Fire levy passes this November.

Station 55 is expected to be completed around July 2025.

Star city police and fire officials gathered off Floating Feather Road early Friday morning to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony of Station 55.

I'm your star neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleson at the site of the future station, where they have been working on this project for over five years.

Now, the building will be the third station of the department and is aimed at speeding up response times for the growing city.

The station houses nine firefighters however, it cannot be staffed unless the proposed Star Fire levy passes in November.

"We're going to be on the ballot again with a levy increase that is for the personnel, not for the building and the equipment," said Star Fire Chief Greg Timinsky.

