"Seconds are important in this job." Star Fire proposing levy to help staff new station and cut response times

STAR, Idaho — Star and Middleton Fire Districts are once again proposing a levy to help equip and staff new stations.



The proposed levy is worth $2.225 Million.

Star Fire is asking folks for $44.79 per $100,000 of taxable value.

Middleton Fire is asking folks for $61.72 per $100,000 of taxable value.

To see what is on your ballot, click here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

In one month, Idaho voters will be heading to the polls and once again in Star and Middleton, the fire districts are proposing a permanent $2.225 million levy to staff two new fire stations.

"This location, this station, and the equipment in it is a hundred percent paid for by development impact fees," said Star-Middleton Fire Chief, Greg Timinsky.

I spoke with Chief Timinsky at the groundbreaking ceremony for Station 55 on Floating Feather last Friday, who says without the approved funding, the finished station will sit empty.

Chief Timinsky explained, "It's important to vote yes on this levy to be able to staff this fire station."

He says the funding from the proposed levy would equip and pay the salaries of about 12 firefighters for the next 2-3 years while they work with legislators to figure out a way to bring more funding to first responders.

They hope to finish construction on Station 55 in July of next year, where they plan to house nine firefighters.

"This station will decrease the response time for this northeast end of the district, and thats important. Response time is important," continued Chief Timinsky.

The Star Fire Levy will be asking folks to pay about $44 for every $100 thousand of taxable value, while Middleton will be asking locals for about $61. However, these numbers have room to decrease.

Chief Timinsky explained, "The number decreases all the time due to the value of this city, and the fire district continues to increase all the team."

For example, the May levy asked Star voters to approve 53 dollars per $100,000 value, but with the growth in just the last 5 months, Timinsky says that number went down by $9.

I asked a lot of people around Star how they feel about the levy, and most seem to agree. It's much needed in the growing area. But, for the levy to pass this November it needs two-thirds of voters to say "yes".

"We have to be able to staff the fire station to be able to get to your call, your house, your heart attack, your house fire, your car accident in a reasonable amount of time. Seconds are very important in this job," finished Chief Timinsky.

