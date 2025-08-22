Summer block party brings Star neighbors together to support local businesses

STAR, Idaho — A summer block party focused on small businesses took over the Stonecrest neighborhood Thursday evening, bringing Star residents together to celebrate their growing community.

The free community event ran from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring food trucks, live music, and special business open houses. Neighbors enjoyed complimentary drinks and snacks from local businesses, along with raffle prizes including Boise State tickets, a Blackstone griddle, wellness baskets, and a one-karat diamond necklace.

Watch: Check out the party!

Summer block party brings Star neighbors together to support local

Food trucks 'Walkin' Tacos' and 'Slay the Snow' provided dinner options while local band 'Day Job View' entertained the crowd. Every participating business opened its doors, offered specials, and contributed to the community raffle.

The band's lead singer, Lanae Littlefield, performed alongside her husband, Race Littlefield, and close friend, Ryan Emery, with support from her parents, Lorrie and Gary Alvis.

Despite living in Eagle for more than 40 years, the couple doesn't let city limits stop them from supporting Star's community.

"We're excited to see the businesses around here in Star, and support them," Lorrie Alvis said.

Many business owners come to Star with years of experience, but others use the block party as a chance to softly open their stores to the community.

Star Diamonds started their day with a grand opening and ended the night celebrating with neighbors.

Owner Luke Angelo says, "I think it's kind of just like a central little hub that the town was missing."

Luke and his wife, Rachel Angelo, have quickly been welcomed into the community and are giving that same love back to their customers, according to residents.

"They are always going the extra mile and we just love doing business with them," loyal customer Chris Naylor said.

Star residents Chris Naylor and Rhonda Brooks say they've watched the area grow over the last 10 years, with new residents eager to support the community however they can.

"We're growing, but we haven't lost our roots for a small town, and I think that's the big thing," Naylor said.

