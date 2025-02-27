State Veterans Home in Boise can move forward on expansion

BOISE, Idaho — A multi-million dollar expansion project at the State Veteran’s home was put on hold, but now the new V.A. Director in Washington has given the project a green light.

Etched in stone in front of the State Veteran’s Home in Boise are the words, "What a great day to be a Veteran." In 2023, almost one year ago, we explained why a huge expansion project that would house and serve more Veterans with needed care was in a holding pattern because of what’s known as the Build America/Buy America Act. The act requires that certain federally funded projects use manufactured products from the United States.

Chief Administrator Mark Tschampl said, “If you receive any federal funds, all materials that go into that construction project have to come from American sources, which is a great idea on paper. The problem is that America’s manufacturing hasn’t caught up to that law yet. Things like electrical components, LED lights, nails, screws, HVAC components just aren’t made in America anymore — it’s all out-sourced.”

Idaho’s Congressional Delegation, along with Governor Brad Little, tried unsuccessfully to convince the V.A. to provide a waiver so that this Boise project could go forward. Now, with a new Administration comes a new V.A. Director. “The new Secretary of the V.A. signed our Build America/Buy America Act waiver, which will allow us to continue with the expansion of our brand new Boise veterans home," Tschampl said.

I asked what this means for Veterans in the Treasure Valley; "It means a lot. It means that number one, we can take care of 122 Vets that need the highest skilled care. We're going to be able to do it in a brand-new building, and they're all going to have their own bedroom and bathroom. "So now we're full speed ahead and finalizing the plans," Tschampl said.

Idaho News 6 will continue to keep you up to date on the project.