Idaho State Veterans Home expansion in jeopardy

The 118 million dollar expansion for the Idaho State Veterans home was scheduled to break ground this summer. That was until last October, when the Veterans Administration in Washington put the entire project on hold because of something called The Buy America/Build America Act (BABAA).

BABAA requires that certain Federally funded projects use manufactured projects produced in the United States.

But, many of the products they need for the construction in the new Idaho State Veterans home are not available domestically.

Governor Brad Little and Congressional Delegation trying to work with the V.A.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Skip Nadeau has been a resident at the Veterans home for five years and agrees that a new facility is needed. “For heavens sake, this building was built in the 1960’s. It’s old and things are not quite right for us people, U.S. veterans, whatever," Nadeau told Idaho News 6.

On the surface, the Buy America/Build America Act or what’s referred to as BABAA makes sense. BABAA requires that certain federally funded projects use manufactured projects produced in the United States. But here’s the rub, many of the construction products they need for the construction in the new Idaho State Veterans home are not available domestically.

Mark Tschampl, Director for Idaho Division for Veterans Services explains. “Most LED lights, elevator components, electronic switch gears, HVAC components, those currently can’t be purchased in America that meet the BABAA requirements. The components are shipped overseas and some are assembled in America. That doesn’t meet their requirements," explained Tschampl.

Tschampl says because the V.A. is picking up 65 percent of the cost of the 118 million dollar project, it is essential they get the funding. The State was told to apply for a waiver as a work around for those specific non-domestic products. “They told us we were going to get a waiver for over a year and a half and then in October of 2023 they called and said we’re not giving out any waivers," Tschampl added.

Governor Brad Little and Idaho’s Congressional delegation are involved and are just as frustrated because they have done everything the V.A has asked of them. “You get the lowest cost bid. You do all the work, you design the facility. You design the remodel around what’s logical and makes sense, and then you say you can’t have a waiver.”

I reached out to the V.A. in Washington and they said in a statement that they are working closely with the State of Idaho to help ensure that this project is compliant with BABAA so it can receive V.A. funding. But, the project is set to break ground in July and they need the waiver to be compliant. So, I asked the Governor what’s next?

“Is there a plan B, is there a way to work around this," I asked.

"Well, I’ll see the Secretary in two weeks at the Governor’s meeting. They know I’ll be looking for him," Gov. Little added.

The issue is not going away anytime soon. Governor Little and our Congressional delegation will continue to work with the V.A. to try and get the waiver.