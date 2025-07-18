Swimmer's itch outbreak at Freedom Park Pond leads to new city measures in Star

STAR, Idaho — Star residents are being warned about swimmers' itch at Freedom Park Pond, but many locals are still enjoying the popular swimming spot while taking precautions.

Signs are now posted around the pond warning visitors about the potential for swimmers' itch, an itchy rash that can develop after swimming in affected water.

The pond remains a popular spot in the Star neighborhood where families come to paddleboard, swim, and soak up the sun despite the warnings.

"It's a great place… I'm new to Idaho, two years, and it doesn't get any better than this," Kat Johns said. "It's a great place."

Johns and her dog decided to go for a float despite concerns about swimmers' itch. "My initial thought was read and then make up your mind," Johns said.

While some visitors may choose to skip swimming, many locals are taking a more relaxed approach with simple precautions.

"I swim here all the time off shifts and on and in between my lunches," Madison Fuller said.

"From what I understand though, if you just wash afterwards quickly, then it takes care of itself," Kevin Meason said.

A group of kids at the pond shared their perspective: "It's just temporary, it goes away, have fun."

"It doesn't scare me. I think that should just be a normal statement to just clean yourself after every body of water," visitor Miranda said.

"Rinse off after you're done swimming. Wipe down with a towel. Keep yourself clean," Freedom Rental employee Marlie Skidmore said.

The city conducts weekly water testing and posts results regularly online for residents to check before visiting. You can visit staridaho.org and click on the Freedom Park tab for more information.

Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick said the city is working to remove shallow vegetation that attracts animals like snails and birds that contribute to the problem.

"In reality, the swimmer's itch is an allergic reaction to that parasite. Not everybody reacts to it," Chadwick said.

The city is taking additional steps to help visitors protect themselves.

"We're actually going to put a shower station over here by the restroom building for people that swim… if they want to go shower off when they're done and dry off, you know that will take care of any of that problem as well," Chadwick said.

If all goes according to plan, the shower stations will be ready in a couple of months.

