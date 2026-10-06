Star's Liberty Hall prepares to open at Freedom Park

STAR, Idaho — Back in April, Liberty Hall was still in the early stages of construction. Now, after more than a year of work, Star's newest community gathering space is preparing to open its doors at Freedom Park.

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Mayor Trevor Chadwick gave Idaho News 6 a tour of the nearly completed facility ahead of its grand opening next week.

"People are excited about it. I mean, I talk to people every day when we're out here that are really excited about being able to come and see this..." Chadwick said.

The building was designed to reflect Star's agricultural roots.

"We built it as like a barn, kind of to match some of the history of our city. You know, as being a farming community and stuff like that," Chadwick said.

WATCH | Take a look inside Liberty Hall—

New Liberty Hall Set to Open in Star

Located at Freedom Park, Liberty Hall was built as a gathering place for community events, celebrations, and city functions. The facility includes space for large gatherings, video walls, a camera system that can livestream events, a warming kitchen with commercial refrigeration, storage areas, and indoor-outdoor event space connected by large folding doors.

Historic photos of Star will also be displayed throughout the building, connecting the city's future with its past.

The project is closely tied to Star's America 250 celebration, which commemorates the nation's 250th birthday.

"It's really cool to me that we're opening up a facility that we're calling Liberty Hall on our 250th birthday," Chadwick said.

Outside the building, a replica Liberty Bell is being created by a Pennsylvania foundry and is expected to arrive later this year. Chadwick said the bell will be an exact replica of the original, complete with the crack and other recognizable features.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 A rendering of the replica Liberty Bell at Star's Liberty Hall.

The connection to America's 250th birthday will also be reflected inside Liberty Hall through a community time capsule.

A designated space has been created inside the facility where neighbors will be able to contribute photos and other items before the capsule is sealed for 50 years.

"The goal is to make it to the 300th birthday of the United States. I won't be around for that. If I am, I'll be 105, and that'll be a miracle if I make it that long," Chadwick said, chuckling.

The facility can accommodate up to 400 people, though city leaders said they plan to keep occupancy lower for most events. Chadwick said the building will initially be used for city events while officials continue working through details for potential future community rentals.

According to Chadwick, Liberty Hall cost close to $4.8 million to build and was paid for without taking on bonded debt.

For Chadwick, the project is about more than just creating a new event venue.

"We are a very patriotic community out here in Star. We always have been, and this is just a continuation of that, of that heritage here in our country, right?" Chadwick said.

He believes the building will serve as a gathering place for future generations of Star residents.

"Star is all based off of family, you know, we are a family, we are a community, regardless of who you are, and if we can remember that, we can be strong for a long time," Chadwick said.

Liberty Hall's ribbon cutting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m., followed by Chadwick's State of the City address at 7 p.m.