STAR, Idaho — City leaders and neighbors in Star are putting the finishing touches on a new Veterans Garden at Freedom Park, a place designed to honor servicemen and women while showcasing the community’s patriotic spirit.

"What a beautiful way to use the space we have here," Star neighbor Ross Talley said.

WATCH: Learn more about Freedom Park's newest updates

Star honors veterans and America's history with new garden and Liberty Hall projects at Freedom Park

Talley, who grew up in the Treasure Valley and has lived in Star for four years, is a frequent visitor to Freedom Park. Living just six minutes away, he said he is sometimes out at the park three times a day.

Talley spoke with the mayor about the project before it came into existence.

He said he saw the vision for the garden early on.

"I feel like in this day and age, too many people forget that freedom doesn't come free. This is a great way to remind all the people who had to invest," Talley said.

Throughout the garden, red, white, and blue flowers line pathways alongside custom lights. The pathway lights shine stars onto the concrete at night, while the lights around the trees change colors. Military seals are arranged in the order each branch entered service. The space also includes a Purple Heart area, a Gold Star family section, and POW-MIA recognition.

Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick said the project reflects the city's values.

"We love everything and anything and everything about our great country out here," Chadwick said.

The garden was a collaborative community effort, with local concrete companies donating materials and offering discounts. Some parts of the garden were donated by local businesses or created by local craftsmen.

"This silo right here came from a farm in Star," Chadwick said.

"Bill's machine shop cut out all the stars around it for us, and then we have lights that light up," Chadwick said.

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The garden also features a dedication plaque from the Daughters of the American Revolution, honoring the nation's colonial heritage and the fight for independence from 1775 to 1783. A fountain in the garden includes a plaque that reads "Hold the Line" to honor those currently serving.

Another personal touch is a spruce tree grown from a seedling by a Star veteran who passed away. His wife asked the city to transplant it to the garden, and a plaque will be added to recognize his military service.

Chadwick said the vision for the garden came from local Gold Star daughter Dana Partridge, who is passionate about honoring all veterans. She and her husband, Tom, helped plant and direct the garden's layout.

"She did it the right way for everybody," Chadwick said.

Just steps away from the garden, Liberty Hall is currently under construction.

When complete, it will feature a large art piece to honor America's 250th birthday. Built with individual squares, the image of an eagle and a flag will give people a chance to leave their mark for future generations.

"It's a mural that's gonna get painted by different folks in our community," Chadwick said.

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In addition to the mural, the city is working to bring a Liberty Bell from the foundry to Liberty Hall and is planning a special project for the future. During this year's Fourth of July celebrations, the city will gather items for a time capsule.

"We're going to get a whole bunch of information from folks and put it in this time capsule to be sealed up, to be opened at the 300th birthday," Chadwick said.

Liberty Hall is expected to open in October. For Talley, the upcoming anniversaries and the new Liberty Hall serve as a beautiful reminder of what the country has come through.

"I love the patriotism. I think that's what makes America great, is the fact that we're all surrounded by that flag with the same pride," Talley said.

He called the new projects a testimony to the founding fathers and the courage they showed to step away from Mother England.

For many in Star, both projects are a source of pride and promise. Talley gave a shoutout to his fellow citizens, saying they are making Star a great place to live, little by little.

"I appreciate what the mayor's done here, and I hope we can continue to make this a beautiful place to live for years to come," Talley said.

Star’s Veterans Garden is set for its grand opening on Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m. The event will start in the backyard of the Riverhouse before moving to the garden for a flag raising and a gun salute by the local American Legion. The city will raise a U.S. flag flown over the U.S. Capitol, provided by Senator Jim Risch's office, which will fly permanently at the park.

(And if you visit the garden soon, watch your step near the concrete star — a killdeer bird has nested on one of the points and laid four eggs, and the city is giving her space.)

For more information on the City of Star's plans to celebrate America's 250th birthday, click here.