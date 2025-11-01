Star Middle School's Kindness Club spreads positivity through student-led initiatives

STAR, Idaho — At Star Middle School, two new teachers are teaming up with student leaders to spread positivity to their peers through a program called the "Kindness Club" that is changing the mood and culture on campus.

Math teacher Marcus Ross introduced the Kindness Club to Star Middle School this year, creating a program designed to integrate kindness into everyday school life.

"Because this is now implemented into our school, they're thinking about it, and they want to be kind and good people," Ross said.

More than 30 student members work with the student council and Sources of Strength, creating ways to make their campus more positive and inclusive.

"We just try to come up with ways to make the world a better place and spread kindness as much as possible," Ross said.

The club organizes surprise events like morning greetings with candy, flowers, and loud cheers to help start the day on a high note for students arriving at school.

English support teacher Jennifer Nelson brings her eight years of student council experience to the program, making sure Kindness Club ideas turn into school-wide moments.

"We expect the student leaders to have that kindness, so they need to be the exemplars of it," Nelson said.

Student Body President Hadley Dixon says the effort is bringing classmates together in meaningful ways.

"It's like your differences are just gone. Like we're just out there. We're greeting people, we're saying hi, we're giving candy, and it's just great like when everyone's just together and not like arguing all the time," Dixon said.

For student leaders like Amadeus Saceda, the Kindness Club represents a safe space for all students.

"Everyone treats each other with respect. And make sure that they don't treat anyone doubtfully just because of how they look or what they say," Saceda said.

The program focuses on creating lasting change through consistent small actions.

"One day at a time, one act at a time, we're just trying to make the world a better place," Ross said.

The Kindness Club plans to continue hosting surprise events, both big and small, to encourage everyone at Star Middle School to be kind and create a more positive school environment.