STAR, Idaho — Months after 14-year-old Jeffrey Shepp died in an accidental drowning at Freedom Park, a group of Star Middle School students who had never met him came together to create a lasting tribute in his memory.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Jeffrey's family remembers him as a teenager who loved football, wrestling, calisthenics, Fortnite, and spending time with friends.



(Jennifer Strafella shared this image with Idaho News 6.)

The project began shortly after students returned from spring break. Student Council Adviser Jennifer Nelson said the drowning became a topic of discussion during a classroom news circle, where students share stories and current events that stand out to them.

As student council members began planning their annual service project, they unanimously voted to support Shepp's family.

"What began as heartbreak for a family we had never met became an opportunity for our students to show that compassion doesn't require a personal connection, just a willingness to care," Nelson told Idaho News 6.

To his family, Jeffrey was much more than the name now etched onto a memorial plaque.

WATCH | Star Middle School students honor teen's memory with memorial bench at Freedom Park

Jeffrey Shepp Honored With Memorial Bench at Freedom Park

His mother, Jennifer Strafella, said Jeffrey had a smile that lit up a room and was remembered by nearly everyone who knew him.

"He lit up the room. Like everyone that knew him, everyone that talks about him, they talk about his smile, like, you know, a smile," Strafella said.

Jeffrey's family remembers him as a teenager who loved football, wrestling, calisthenics, Fortnite and spending time with friends. His sister, Brooklyn Shepp, said he hoped to become a firefighter one day.

"He was very goofy, very funny, very loud, but one of the smartest people you'd ever meet," Brooklyn said.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Pictures of Jeffrey Shepp with his older sister, Brooklyn Shepp.

Jeffrey did not attend Star Middle School and did not live in Star. Even so, students decided they wanted to find a way to honor his memory.

Students partnered with JustServe, Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick and the City of Star to bring the project to life. Through a schoolwide fundraiser, they raised enough money to purchase a memorial bench and plaque at Freedom Park.

For Strafella, the call informing her about the students' plans came during one of the most difficult periods following her son's death.

"I was very touched, and it gave us something to look forward to," Strafella said.

The family was invited to provide input throughout the process, something Brooklyn said made the project even more meaningful.

"I thought that it was, like, a very special thing for him to be honored like that um, there's a lot of kids who pass away don't get that," Brooklyn said.

The memorial project culminated in a dedication ceremony attended by Star Middle School students, teachers, family members, friends and some of Jeffrey's former teachers. Attendees shared memories, painted rocks with positive messages and placed them around the park before walking together to the newly installed bench.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Jeffrey Shepp's dedication ceremony was attended by Star Middle School students, teachers, family members, friends, and some of Jeffrey's former teachers.



Jennifer Strafella shared this image of Jeffrey with Idaho News 6.

Brooklyn said she suggested the rock-painting portion of the memorial because she wanted visitors to have a way to continue honoring her brother for years to come.

The memorial bench now includes a plaque with a QR code linking visitors to a slideshow about Jeffrey's life, created by Brooklyn.

"I just hope that they can just like know who he was and like learn a little like people who never even got to meet him could learn a little piece of who he was," Brooklyn said.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 14-year-old Jeffrey Shepp with his family.

The family regularly visits the bench and has begun decorating the area for holidays. Jeffrey's love of Halloween inspired some of the first decorations placed there this fall, and the family plans to continue decorating the memorial throughout the year, including for his birthday on Dec. 4.

Brooklyn said she was especially moved that an entirely different community chose to rally around her family.

"The fact that that school took initiative and that the kids actually wanted to do something like so meaningful for him was really amazing," she said.

While the memorial has provided comfort, the family said they continue advocating for additional warning signs around the pond.

Strafella said she believes clearer warnings about sudden changes in water depth could help prevent future tragedies.

"I feel like there was no warning that there was a sudden abrupt drop in, in the water level from 2 ft to 12 ft. There was no warning, and he didn't know how to swim, and he thought he was in 2 ft of water, and he was 6 ft tall," Strafella said.

Brooklyn echoed those concerns.

"If there had been a sign that he would never have gone in, if there had been a sign, he would have never gone into the water and he would have known how dangerous it could be," Brooklyn said.

Even as they continue to push for additional safety measures, the family said the memorial bench has given them a reason to return to a place they once associated only with loss.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Jeffrey Shepp's memorial bench at Freedom Park in Star.

"I was just so deeply touched. I mean, I couldn't imagine. Like, I never wanted to go back to that park ever, and now it kind of makes it, it changes that for me. So I thank all of them for that," Strafella said.

Nelson said the project left a lasting impact on the students as well.

"This project is such a beautiful example of what can happen when students and a community come together with a shared purpose," Nelson said. "Together, we were able to honor Jeffrey's memory and create a place of peace and remembrance for his family."