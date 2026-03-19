Bystander shares account of drowning incident at Freedom Park as officials highlight water risks

STAR, Idaho — A teen boy drowned at Star Freedom Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Boise Fire dive teams pulled the teenage boy from the water and attempted lifesaving efforts, but he did not survive. Officials say they do not suspect foul play.

WATCH: First responders are reminding the public about water safety

Bystander shares account of drowning incident at Star pond as officials highlight water risks

I was at the park and spoke with a bystander who witnessed the chaotic scene unfold. Larissa McCoy, who lives in Caldwell, was fishing with her kids at Freedom Park on Wednesday when the drowning occurred.

"Went over there to see if I could help. I seen a little girl in distress. She said it was her boyfriend, but didn’t know how to swim, and was having a hard time, and went down," McCoy recalled.

"I seen a couple of people yelling for paddle boards," said McCoy. "Then I heard sirens, so I went running as my brother drowned a few years back."

Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick became visibly emotional while addressing the incident at a Treasure Valley Regional Town Hall in Eagle, speaking about the need for more first responders.

"We had an unfortunate drowning tonight in Star in Freedom Park, a 14-year-old kid. We did not have enough firefighters out there to get there fast enough. That's bull****," Chadwick said. "This hits me hard because I, I believe in our kids, and when our state is failing us like this, it's not right."

Although outdoor temperatures are rising, emergency crews are reminding the public to take water safety seriously. First responders say Idaho’s cold water and unpredictable conditions can quickly turn dangerous.

"Watch your children, see if their lips are blue, if they start shaking something like that and have the shivers, pull them out of the water, warm them back up, but be conscious of just how cold the water is in Idaho," Battalion Chief Jonas Dethman said.

"Especially for younger kids, never swim alone without, without a grown-up with you. And then the older they get, maybe a buddy or a partner for swimming, but even adults, it's a bad idea to swim alone in open water, especially," Paramedic Chief Janny Wing said.

Idaho News 6 New lifejackets are now available next to the ponds at Freedom Park.

One day after the drowning, life jackets provided by the City of Star were available at Freedom Park. The park has since reopened to the public.

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