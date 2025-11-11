Star Middle School honors veterans with heartfelt tribute featuring Idaho's former Governor

STAR, Idaho — Former Idaho Governor Butch Otter made a special guest appearance at Star Middle School for their fourth annual Veterans Day tribute. Otter served as governor for 12 years, lieutenant governor for 14 years, and in the United States Congress for 6 years, representing Idaho for a total of 31 years.

"This has been fantastic. I mean, this is one of the best-kept secrets in Idaho," Otter said.

The former governor was impressed by the quality of the event.

"I've been to assemblies all over Idaho, and they're all great and they're all very respectful, but I have to say this was exceptional," Otter said.

The gym filled with patriotic music from Star Middle School's choir and bands, joined by Caldwell PD's Pipes and Drums, with neighborhood veterans front and center. The American Legion Post presented the colors as part of the ceremony.

During his speech, Otter praised the students' performances and reflected on his 31 years living in Star.

"Boy, am I impressed. I've lived in Star 31 years. And look what we've grown into. Beautiful, beautiful choir, fantastic band. Give yourself a hand. You folks are just great," Otter said.

Otter used his speech to connect the role of government with the service of veterans.

"The time I have spent in government, fundamental to one thing, the proper role of government is the peace and prosperity of its people. And to that end, our forefathers created what they call the Constitution," Otter said.

He emphasized the enduring commitment veterans make to the Constitution.

"And whatever veteran in here, whatever veteran in the past, and whatever veteran in the future, will pledge allegiance and support that. That constitution that was created between May 25th and September 17th of 1787 has endured this country. Has created more peace and prosperity than we thought possible at the time," Otter said.

Otter delivered a powerful message about how society's treatment of veterans reflects on the future of national defense.

"You can measure what our future is going to look like in the defense of this nation by the way we treat our veterans today, because without that support, without that lifelong promise, that whatever happens, we will take care of it. Whatever happens, we will be supportive of it," Otter said.

During his speech, Otter also acknowledged the families who support veterans, expanding the definition of who serves. He specifically addressed students whose family members are currently serving.

"I just want to tell you how proud we are of you who sit at home and wait for your future veteran to come home," Otter said.

Otter shared his personal experience visiting troops during his time in Congress.

"I've only been in one downrange war theater. And that's when I was serving in Congress. I went to Congress in 2001 and was there when 9/11 happened. And I was shocked. Who would be stupid enough to attack the United States on its own soil, which had never happened in the history of our country," Otter said.

He described visiting Idaho National Guard troops deployed to Iraq.

"So when I got the opportunity to go downrange into Iraq and visit once again with my old unit, the 116th Armored CAV, when 5,800 of our citizen soldiers, 5,800 of our brothers and sisters and grandpas and grandmas and moms and dads were deployed into Kirkuk, Iraq. I couldn't have been more proud. I couldn't have been more proud to have been a member of that unit, but also a member of the United States Congress, that my job then was to protect them," Otter said.

Otter traced the history of American veterans back to the founding of the nation.

"Our veterans go back a long, long way. When you think, when was the first veteran created? And it had to be in the war for independence. It had to be when the United States finally decided they'd had enough of Great Britain. And they wanted to be independent. They wanted to be free," Otter said.

He delivered his signature message about thanking veterans.

"And we look at this today, and they say, if you enjoy your freedom, thank a veteran. If you enjoy your right to practice whatever religion you want, thank a veteran. If you wanna enjoy your opportunity to push whatever career you possibly want, thank a veteran. You enjoy sitting here today and listening to what's going on, thank a veteran. Thank these veterans. Because they are the ones responsible for that," Otter said.

Starr Johnson, Star Middle School's choir director, has been leading the tribute efforts. Johnson also teaches general music and a band percussion class at the school.

"Today was a fabulous event for Star Middle School. We celebrated our veterans, and what is so wonderful is we have so many students involved in the celebration of the bands and the choirs, we have the Caldwell pipes and drums, we had the American Legion Post the Colors, and a highlight was having Governor Butch Otter as our speaker," Johnson said.

Johnson has been at Star Middle School for all four years of the tribute and was the one who originally pitched the idea to the school.

"I've been in two other middle schools 30 years ago, and I've done this program every year because I'm from a military family. My father served in World War II, and my brother was in the Navy, and I just decided what a wonderful event, and so it's always been with me, with every school that I've been in, we've had this celebration," Johnson said.

For Johnson, the event represents more than just music and is deeply personal due to her family's military background.

"It just brings joy to my heart, you know, I love my country, and I just want to take this time to pay tribute to our veterans and celebrate them," Johnson said.

Johnson noted the impact Governor Otter had on the students during his speech.

"It was just an honor to have him here, and he was a veteran and you could notice that the students just listened to every single word that he had to say, and they were just in awe, and he just had a beautiful message to share with them about you know our country and their futures and opportunities for them," Johnson said.

A particularly meaningful moment came when students were asked to stand for family members currently serving in the military.

"I thought it was really cool they we had the students stand for anyone in their families who are serving right now, and there were quite a few students that stood, and that was pretty cool too," Johnson said.

Many students have participated in the tribute multiple times throughout their middle school years.

"Some of these students... I've had them in 6th grade, 7th grade, and 8th grade, so they've been a part of this every single year, and they keep saying Mrs. Johnson we are so excited, it's our favorite concert of the year, our favorite celebration," Johnson said.

When asked what it means to see Star Middle School put this tribute together, Otter emphasized the genuine nature of the event.

"It's like family. It really is, and it's sincere appreciation for what the veteran community represents," Otter said.

Otter noted that many veterans continue their service beyond their military careers.

"In fact, what they continue to do because there's a lot of veterans that are involved in community service and they see it as a continuum of the service that they spent in uniform," Otter said.

As a longtime Star resident, Otter has witnessed the community's remarkable growth firsthand.

"When I moved to Star, there was a sign right on Star Road, right at the end of my driveway, and it said Welcome to Star. Speed limit 35, population 582. There's over 22,000 here now," Otter said.

He attributes the growth to the community's strong family values.

"Well, one of the things that it means is the families that are born here stay here, grow here. If they go away to school or something, they come back, and so that's part of the extreme growth that we've had in Star, and that's a good testament to the culture in our community," Otter said.

For Otter, Veterans Day represents something that should be recognized year-round.

"Veterans Day, I believe, should be every day. But we do have to pick a day to say out loud, you are something very special. Thank you for your service," Otter said.

The former governor described the tribute in artistic terms.

"This is a Norman Rockwell special in live. Norman Rockwell would paint this every day, I believe, if he were still alive, because it is very special," Otter said.

Johnson expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to involve students in honoring veterans and her commitment to continuing the tradition.

"Thank you for your service, and I'm so, so happy to have the opportunity to have these children be a part of this celebration. It's been my honor," Johnson said.

While Johnson is uncertain about her teaching future, she remains committed to the annual tribute.

"I'm getting up there so but yes, every year we plan on doing it," Johnson said.

Star Middle School's fifth annual Veterans tribute will return next November, with many students calling it their "favorite concert of the year."