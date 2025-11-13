Star man sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to four counts of child sexual abuse materials

STAR, Idaho — 35-year-old Ryan Stephen Patania of Star was sentenced to 40 years in prison, 30 years fixed and 10 years indeterminate, after pleading guilty to four counts of Possession of Sexually Exploitative Material.

Honorable Ada County District Judge Jason Scott additionally ordered Patania to have no contact with the victims for 40 years and to register as a sex offender.

The case began in December of 2024 when detectives investigated Patania for making sexual comments and sexually touching a child.

Patania was a local church volunteer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Star Police arrest local church volunteer on sexual battery charges; additional victims sought

After an investigation, Patania was arrested.

According to a press release, following a search warrant on Patania's phone, deputies discovered "numerous images of child pornography", many depicting young boys between the ages of five and ten years old.

Deputies also found numerous chats and text messages where the defendant would discuss his interest in child pornography, often joking about it.

“This case represents the darkest kind of predatory behavior that abuses children — where trust is violated, innocence is exploited, and harm is hidden behind a screen,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts.

“Crimes involving sexual abuse of children are incredibly serious,” said Judge Scott. “The effects are long-lasting.”