Police searching for more victims following arrest of local man for lewd acts with a minor

STAR, Idaho — Ada County SWAT and sheriff's office deputies are looking for more victims following the arrest of a local man for assault and lewd acts with a minor.

34-year-old Ryan Patania, who had active warrants for Sexual Battery Committed by Lewd or Lascivious Acts on a Minor Child 16 to 17 Years of Age (x2) ,Injury to Child, Aggravated Assault and Use of a Deadly Weapon in Commission of a Felony, was arrested on Monday morning.

Deputies located Patania in Star on Dec. 30 and took him into custody.

If anyone has additional information about Patania, contact Star Police at 208-377-6790. Patania is being held in the Ada County Jail on a $1 million bail.