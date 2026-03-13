STAR, Idaho — Fire Station 55 in Star is still sitting empty — and for the fifth time, voters in Star and Middleton will be asked to do something about it.

A $2.225 million fire district levy will appear on the May 19 primary election ballot. Four previous attempts have failed, but this time, fire leaders are asking voters to approve a two-year temporary levy that would require just over 50 percent approval to pass.

WATCH | Learn more about the fire district's temporary levy—

Star and Middleton fire levy returns to the May ballot for a fifth time — here's what's different

Star and Middleton Fire Chief Greg Timinsky said the need for more staff is urgent and growing. Call volume across the district increases by at least 10% each year.

"Our goal is to respond to all the calls we possibly can in 5 minutes or less. And it's getting harder and harder all the time," Timinsky said.

The stakes became clear last Saturday, when a barn fire in Star's district required crews from Star, Middleton, Eagle, Caldwell, Meridian, and Sand Hollow, leaving much of the district without immediate coverage for hours. During that time, three other emergency calls came in, requiring responders from other agencies to travel 8 to 10 miles.

ALSO READ | No injuries reported in Middleton barn fire, fire chief says

"When you take all those close resources, our 165 square combined miles were uncovered," Timinsky said.

Timinsky said that kind of scenario is happening more and more often — and it is exactly why staffing Station 55 is so critical.

The boards of both districts approved putting the levy back on the ballot as a temporary measure. Timinsky explained how a temporary levy works in Idaho: it runs for two years and then goes off automatically. At that point, citizens get to vote to re-up it or potentially make it permanent. Timinsky said what happens in two years is up to the boards, not him — but the immediate goal is clear.

"This is what we're hoping for. At least we can get that fire station staff. We get the people hired, get them trained, and get it staffed, and then we'll see what happens from then," Timinsky said.

Timinsky said the decision to make the levy temporary was a direct response to feedback from the community.

"I had a lot of folks within both districts say if this wasn't permanent, we would support you," Timinsky said.

Star neighbor David Codina said the case for the levy is straightforward.

"If they're understaffed... they need the firemen, then they need to raise the taxes," Codina said.

Codina said he has little patience for those who might push back on the cost.

"Anybody that would complain about that, I would look at them and say, what's going to happen if your house catches on fire and there's nobody there to put it out," Codina said.

But not everyone is fully on board with the approach. Star neighbor Garrett Jacoby said he supports adding firefighters but questions whether a temporary levy is the right solution.

"I don't think it makes sense. I think it's just a band-aid, so I think they should definitely figure something out other than a stopgap, if you will," Jacoby said.

Jacoby said he wants levy funding to be clearly defined and free of any long-term taxes that voters did not agree to. He acknowledged the need for more firefighters — just not necessarily in the way being proposed.

"We definitely need more firefighters for sure, from what I understand," Jacoby said.

Timinsky said registered voter turnout in the districts sits at just 8.5 to 9 percent — and he has a simple message for neighbors ahead of May 19.

"I just hope all people get out and vote," Timinsky said.

Voters will decide on the temporary levy on May 19.