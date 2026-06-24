Star Food Bank surpasses $1 million in campaign as community rallies for new 5,000-square-foot facility

STAR, Idaho — The Star Food Bank is one step closer to leaving its cramped 900-square-foot building behind — and a land deal may be just weeks away.

Community donations, fundraisers and volunteer efforts have pushed the food bank's capital campaign past the $1 million mark — roughly 40 percent of the $2.8 million needed to build a new 5,000-square-foot facility. The food bank is 100 percent volunteer-driven and 100 percent donation-funded, with all board work, bookkeeping and operations handled by volunteers.

Star Food Bank President Teresa Wise gave a firsthand look at why the new building is so urgently needed. The current 900-square-foot space serves around 2,000 people a month across 3 counties and 4 communities — Star, Eagle, Emmett and Middleton — with distribution days every Tuesday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and every Thursday from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

During distribution, up to eight volunteers work inside the building at once, navigating a single main aisle to move bread, pastries, canned goods and boxed foods. Frozen meat has to be carried out through the back door because there is not enough room to bring it through the front.

"It is so needed to have a larger building and more space to be able to serve our patrons properly," Wise said.

Michael Keyes, vice president and capital projects director for the Star Food Bank, said the campaign has more than doubled since last year, and a land deal is nearly finalized.

"The Star community is awesome. We have some really generous people who live here who have a huge heart for our community," Keyes said.

How the Star community is working towards a new food bank.

Star Food Bank tops $1 million toward new 5,000-square-foot facility

"Once we get the land, that gives us an awful lot of tailwind to go and get the rest of the funding we need to break ground," Keyes said.

One of the biggest boosts this year came from the Great Cardboard Boat Regatta, which brought in nearly $57,000.

"We don't have a final number because donations are still coming in," Wise said.

Major sponsors played a significant role in the regatta's success. Ridley's stepped up as the premier admiral sponsor at the $15,000 level. In addition to the cash donation, Ridley's provided food for the VIP tent, donated most of the food for the Lions Club to sell with proceeds going to the building fund, and supported any food or supply needs throughout the event. Ridley's also hosted a food drive the week before the regatta.

Kendall Otto served as an admiral sponsor at the $10,000 level and hosted the food drive alongside Ridley's, filling the back of a GMC truck with donated food. Kendall also helped make the numbers and stickers for the boats.

Spark Light also presented the food bank with a $5,000 check through its community giving program, which awards grants twice a year. Wise said she plans to apply again in October for the second round of funding.

"We applied in April for this community giving, and we requested a $5,000 level, and they came back about a month later and said we have awarded it to you," Wise said.

Wise said the food bank is also looking for businesses and builders to step in so the full $2.8 million does not have to be raised through donations alone.

She said the outpouring of support reflects something special about Star.

"Star is hands down, in my opinion, the best community in the Treasure Valley, and there is so much love and support. All of our volunteers that are here — they are the heart of this organization, and it's because they love our community they want to give back," Wise said.

"Our community wants to help. Our community wants to see us in a bigger building," Wise said.

The planned new facility was designed after surveying other local food banks about what worked and what did not. The 5,000-square-foot space will feature a flexible layout that can be reconfigured for donation intake, sorting and distribution days. It will also allow the food bank to revive outreach programs it had to discontinue due to space constraints, including clothing and bicycle distribution. A teaching kitchen is also part of the plan; a space that will double as a volunteer break room and meeting space.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Star Food Bank's drawings of the future 5,000-square-foot facility.

"Everything that's in there is being designed to be as flexible as possible so we can use it for multiple things," Keyes said.

Keyes said the progress is a reflection of what the community has built together.

"I just want to express my gratitude to everybody in Star who showed up for the regatta and everybody who's volunteered and donated to the food bank over the years. Jesus told us to feed the poor, and we're trying to execute the mission," Keyes said.

Those interested in getting involved can visit the food bank's website to sign up as a volunteer or reach out to the board directly for other ways to help with fundraising and operations.

The food bank is currently waiting on the land purchase to be confirmed before beginning formal plans for the new facility.