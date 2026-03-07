No injuries reported in Middleton barn fire, fire chief says

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A spokesperson with Middleton/Star Fire District has confirmed that there have been no injuries reported at a large barn fire in Middleton.

On the afternoon of Saturday, March 7, fire crews from across the Treasure Valley responded to an outdoor barn fire reported on 7704 Foothill Road.

According to Deputy Chief Victor Islas with the Middleton/Star Fire District, multiple callers contacted dispatch regarding the incident at around 12:40 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, firefighters found defensible fire conditions, meaning the state of the barn was deemed unsafe for crews to enter, Islas said.

Meridian Fire Department, Caldwell Fire Department, Eagle Fire Department and Sand Hollow Fire assisted in the response.

Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke said that crews were able to efficiently control the blaze.

Chief Islas told Idaho News 6 that there have been no reported injuries, and no animals were inside the barn at the time of the fire.

Triepke reports that the roof of the barn had caved in.

Fire crews will remain on scene to ensure that flames don't spread to nearby dry brush.

Idaho News 6 will update this story as more information becomes available.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton