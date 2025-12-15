Nighttime flaggers to direct traffic at the intersection of SH-16 and SH-44 this week

STAR, Idaho — Starting Monday at 9 p.m., motorists can expect to see flaggers at the intersection of State Highway 16 (SH-16) and State Highway 44 (SH-44) as road crews adjust traffic patterns to accommodate road work projects in the area.

Drivers should plan for nightly delays at the intersection in Star.

Flaggers will be on-site from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday through Thursday, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

The overnight road work will include removing old stripes, painting new pavement markings, and placing a guardrail in the area.

During construction, motorists should plan for:

Flagging between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.

Reduced speed limits.

Narrow lanes along SH-44.

Drivers are advised to slow down, follow flagger instructions, and use caution in the work zone.

