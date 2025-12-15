Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
30  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodStar

Actions

Nighttime flaggers to direct traffic at the intersection of SH-16 and SH-44 this week

State Highway 16 and State Highway 44 intersection.jpg
Idaho Transportation Department
State Highway 16 and State Highway 44 intersection.jpg
Posted
and last updated

STAR, Idaho — Starting Monday at 9 p.m., motorists can expect to see flaggers at the intersection of State Highway 16 (SH-16) and State Highway 44 (SH-44) as road crews adjust traffic patterns to accommodate road work projects in the area.

Drivers should plan for nightly delays at the intersection in Star.

Flaggers will be on-site from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday through Thursday, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

The overnight road work will include removing old stripes, painting new pavement markings, and placing a guardrail in the area.

Construction.png

During construction, motorists should plan for:

  • Flagging between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.
  • Reduced speed limits.
  • Narrow lanes along SH-44.

Drivers are advised to slow down, follow flagger instructions, and use caution in the work zone.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Star neighborhood reporter Greenlee Clark