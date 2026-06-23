Moyle Junction development in Star heads to public hearing July 7

STAR, Idaho — The proposed Moyle Junction development sits between North Moyle Avenue and North Plummer Road along State Street, less than half a mile from the future Highway 16 and 44 interchange. The plan calls for retail, restaurant, office, and medical spaces to serve Star's growing population. The land is already designated as commercial under Star's comprehensive plan.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 The proposed "Moyle Junction" land is already designated as commercial under Star's comprehensive plan.

Dan McGetrick, owner of the Milled Olive in Star, said he first learned about the project through a public hearing notice mailed to the area. He said the development could help position Star as a destination for shopping and services that neighbors currently have to travel elsewhere to find — particularly medical care.

"Bringing in some medical businesses in there, which I think our area needs because right now we pretty much have to travel out of the area for a lot of medical issues. I think that'll be a plus for the city and the residents," McGetrick said.

He said the mix of businesses — including insurance brokers and similar services — also fills a gap in what Star currently offers.

McGetrick said he welcomes the growth, even as he acknowledges the trade offs.

"I look forward to the growth. We need more businesses in Star, so it helps with our business tax base," McGetrick said.

Star's proposed Moyle Junction development heads to a public hearing July 7

"Yes, it will bring more traffic to our area, but with the traffic, it also brings opportunity," McGetrick said.

On traffic concerns, McGetrick said the city has been proactive. He pointed to the planned State Street widening and the roundabout connecting Highway 16 to Interstate 84 as improvements that will help traffic flow once construction is complete.

"Our mayor has done a great job in working with the highway district. We have to live through construction, which is the hard part," McGetrick said.

He said he reviewed the preliminary plans and came away encouraged.

"I trust our city council that they'll do their due diligence to make sure that it meets all the guidelines that the city has as far as development goes. I don't really have any concerns with what they've proposed so far," McGetrick said.

As a resident, McGetrick said he shares the instinct to keep Star small, but also recognizes that growth cannot be stopped.

"As a resident, we always want to keep our city small and quaint as a homeowner, but unfortunately, we can't stop progress," McGetrick said.

Not every neighbor shares that enthusiasm. Cathy Bowling lives in Eagle and is in the process of moving to the Star side of Eagle, which means Star will play a bigger role in her daily life. She and her husband said they moved to Idaho specifically to escape the kind of density and development they left behind.

"We're scared of too much development. So that's kind of our concern is like let's just have some wide open spaces we love to go by and see open, you know, and see cows and stuff like that rather than just all the shops and everything," Bowling said.

Bowling said she would prefer to drive a little further for services if it meant preserving open space. She said she expects the city will likely approve the project — noting that her family is already leaving their current part of Eagle because a Costco is proposed to be built nearby.

"That's kind of the only concern because with all the traffic that we are carrying right now on Star Road, like it's just everything is gonna be adjusted, so that's the part that's kind of a bummer, but development is part of growth and we understand why everybody wants to come to Eagle because we love it here and, you know, just this whole area of the Treasure Valley," Bowling said.

She said she ultimately accepts that growth is part of living in a place people want to be.

"We get it, but and we'll fly with whatever happens, right? I go with what I give you, yeah," Bowling said.

The City of Star will hold a public hearing on the Moyle Junction development Tuesday, July 7 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.