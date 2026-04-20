STAR, Idaho — Independence Elementary will be the first school to open under West Ada’s updated boundaries — designed for safety, space, and the city's growth.

Idaho News 6 got an inside look at how this campus is planned for the community’s future.

WATCH | Take a look at Independence Elementary's progress—

Independence Elementary takes shape in Star as West Ada prepares for August opening

"It's starting to come together. This has been a long dream to have a school here," West Ada School District Chief Operating Officer David Reinhart said.

"We are rounding the corner, and we're getting to the point where we're actually putting finishes on the inside of the building," Reinhart said.

Reinhart said the two-year construction process is nearing its final stages. The last steps before opening will be paving the parking lots and putting in the grass.

The district hired Principal Jeff Kristofferson, who is now working to hire staff and build a school culture from the ground up. Kristofferson comes from a family of teachers and spent 12 years teaching first through fifth grade before moving into administration. This will be his third year as a principal.

"I'm super excited. You know, I'm a member of the Star community, so getting a chance to lead a brand-new school and start something really special here... I was just over the moon," Kristofferson said.

Kristofferson said the City of Star has been excited about getting a new school for a number of years. He said there has been a lot of interest from teachers wanting to be part of the new campus.

"This is going to be just an amazing place, a positive place where people love to be and where kids just come, where there's just high-quality teaching and learning, but first and foremost a place that just exudes joy and happiness," Kristofferson said.

In February, the West Ada School District released new boundary maps designed to balance class sizes, moving some Star students into this new campus. Based on where students currently live, the district expects approximately 550 students to walk through the doors on the first day of school.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | West Ada redraws school boundaries as Star gets a new elementary school

Kristofferson is currently working on the logistical details of opening a new school, including how to get students in and out of the building and managing the parking lot.

"In order for us to have a really positive and exciting school community, safety's got to be number one," Kristofferson said.

Safety is part of every detail, with restrooms that connect directly to the playground for easy access during recess, and a separate entrance from Star Middle School to cut traffic congestion. Reinhart noted the design includes a lot of windows looking to the outside, allowing staff to monitor the grounds without making the school feel constrained.

The design also includes colors and patterns that reflect nature — a "biophilic" style that Reinhart says will help students focus. He emphasized that the district is highly focused on student achievement, and the school's design is meant to remove barriers so students can reach their full potential. The campus will also feature a large outdoor space designed not just for play, but for students to read and relax.

Reinhart said the school was entirely funded by House Bill 521, passed by state legislators.

"We didn't know how this was all going to come together, and we're just grateful that that House bill came through and it's entirely funded by that," Reinhart said.

District leaders plan for this site to expand, adding future buildings like a high school or career tech center, forming what they call a "Star Campus." Reinhart said the district uses technology to monitor where growth is coming from and where students live across several communities to plan for future buildings.

"We'll just continue to keep an eye on it and look for ways to fund other buildings like this in the future," Reinhart said.

Independence Elementary is set to open on August 12.