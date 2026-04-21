Developer reveals plans for 'Moyle Junction,' a 16-acre mixed-use development in Star

STAR, Idaho — A new 16-acre mixed-use commercial development is coming to Star.

According to Treasure Valley-based developer Ahlquist, the proposed development, dubbed "Moyle Junction," will bring medical facilities, retail, and office space to the intersection of Moyle Avenue and State Street (Hwy 44).

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The site, which is named after the family of Idaho House Speaker Mike Moyle, is positioned to accommodate future growth near the Highway 16 and Highway 44 interchange.

“This property has been in my family for generations, and it is meaningful to see it become part of a development that will contribute to the continued growth and vitality of the City of Star. As our community continues to evolve, I am proud to see this site play a role in shaping its future. It has also been a pleasure working with the Ahlquist team to help bring this thoughtful vision to life,” said Mike Moyle, Idaho House Speaker and State Representative.

Ahlquist The site of Moyle Junction sits at the intersection of Moyle Ave and State St.

In a news release, CEO Tommy Ahlquist called the development "a meaningful addition to the local market."

Ahlquist is the development firm behind the recently announced District at Ten Mile, a 222-acre mixed-use development project that will include Idaho's first-ever Super Target.

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WATCH: Ahlquist representative explains what Star residents can expect at Moyle Junction