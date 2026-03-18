Construction begins on the Valnova overpass on State Highway 16

EAGLE, Idaho — Construction is now underway on a new overpass located at the intersection of State Highway 16 (SH-16) and Valnova Drive north of Eagle.

The overpass aims to improve access to the Valnova development, a massive 6,000-acre master plan community.

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Already, crews have removed painted markings on the road in addition to placing concrete barriers around the work zone.

Motorists can expect flaggers to direct traffic as lanes are shifted periodically to accommodate the road work. Speed limits will also be reduced in the area until the project is complete, which is projected for December 2026.

The Valnova development team worked alongside the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) to ensure the overpass aligns with future plans for SH-16. Valnova is also working to improve and widen the intersection of Beacon Light Road and SH-16 as part of a traffic mitigation agreement with ITD.

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To sign up for construction updates, email info@valnovaoverpass.org or text VALNOVA to 1-866-483-8422.