40-year-old male bicyclist hospitalized after vehicle collision in Star

(Source: Raycom Media)
STAR, Idaho — A 40-year-old man is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a vehicle-versus-bicyclist crash in Star on November 2.

According to Star Police's Facebook page, the incident occurred at around 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, November 2, along South Star Road just south of State Street.

The bicyclist, a 40-year-old male, suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash and was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities say the 24-year-old male driver was cited for reckless driving.

Star Police say this incident remains under investigation.

