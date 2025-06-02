Albertsons Stadium gets fitted to promote more concerts

BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons Stadium is known as the home of the Boise State Broncos — but the university would like it to also be home to big-name outdoor concerts.

Nathan Burk, Senior Associate A.D. of Operations, puts it this way. “The thing I always tell promoters is Boise may be in the middle of nowhere, but we’re on the way to somewhere.”

For example, the Post Malone concert on June 24, featuring Jelly Roll, catches the entertainer between Phoenix and Seattle.

“We’ll have about 9000 seats on the floor," Burk said, adding that he’d like to see at least a couple of outdoor concerts on the Blue every year.

To make that happen, the school has made a commitment to update a few things inside the stadium — number one, installing a permanent sprinkler system under the south stands.

“When it was installed a decade plus ago, there was no fire suppression in here, so technically, we’re not allowed to store anything under here," Burk explains. "So, it allows us to think differently about this space, which has prompted us to put fire suppression in, which will allow us to do things like concessions, food and beverage, restrooms down here without the need to bring in outside fire suppression, so to speak.”

Idaho State Fire Mashall Knute Sandahl said the school took it a step further, addressing exit points from the field. “Athletics so graciously helped us identify an exiting issue, so we’ve opened up the concrete barriers from the stands onto the floor, so this will allow exiting out from the floor to be much more conducive to what we’re looking for.”

And once the North End expansion is complete, there will be a tunnel creating a nice, wide exit directly out to Caesar Chavez Road. As successful as the Garth Brooks and Luke Combs outdoor concerts were, Burk wants the stadium venue to be better.

“The more people that we can get to take advantage of these new areas, the better the experience for everyone," Burk said.