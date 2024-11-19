Watch Now
Post Malone announces summer 2025 show at Albertsons Stadium

The show, scheduled for June 24, 2025, will also feature a performance from Jelly Roll
Live Nation / Adam DeGross
DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — Post Malone announced a summer 2025 concert in Boise, featuring Jelly Roll. The concert is scheduled for June 24, 2025 at Albertsons Stadium.

The Grammy Award-nominated artist is set to embark on his biggest headlining tour to date, kicking off in April 2025.

Post Malone will be joined by Jelly Roll, whose recent crossover hits have made him a well-known voice in modern country music.

The Citi presale begins on Wednesday, Nov. 20, followed by the Artist pre-sale, which begins on Friday, Nov. 22. Additional pre-sales will run ahead of the general sale starting on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at livenation.com.

