Southeast Boise neighbors weigh in on Idaho Power's 10-acre battery project

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — A 200-megawatt battery storage project under construction in Southeast Boise has some neighbors worried about safety and aesthetics.

The Boise Bench Battery Project, located just 200 feet from the nearest homes, will provide power throughout the Treasure Valley when it becomes operational in less than a year. The 10-acre facility has sparked concerns among residents about potential fire hazards and the visual impact of having a power plant in their neighborhood.

Mary Anderson, who lives in the affected neighborhood, said she has questions about the safety of the project.

"If there is a fire that started externally that goes into the battery farm or if there's a fire that starts within one of the batteries, what is that emergency response plan?" Anderson said.

Despite community appeals against the project, Eric Hackett, the project and resource development director at Idaho Power, said the Southeast Boise site will be built out of necessity.

"It directly connects into this major transmission hub so that we can disperse the energy out to those who ultimately need it," said Hackett.

The Boise City Council approved the conditional use permit for the 200-megawatt project in April, and construction began in June.

In response to community concerns, Idaho Power has been actively engaging with surrounding residents.

"We've been sending a monthly flyer out to the neighbors that are most directly adjacent to the property. We have a very robust safety management plan and are coordinating with Boise Fire," Hackett said.

Anderson, who helped distribute these flyers to her neighbors, said she believes more needs to be done to address residents' concerns.

"A little more empathy and sympathy. It is unnerving for a lot of us, and there are high risks to having it here," Anderson said.

Idaho Power will host a community update meeting with the Boise Fire Department at Trail Wind Elementary School on September 9 at 6 p.m.

