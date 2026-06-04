Micron's Chip Camp at Boise State introduces middle schoolers to AI and semiconductor technology

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Seventh and eighth-graders are spending part of their summer at Boise State learning how the technology they use every day actually works.

Micron's Chip Camp has been introducing students to the world of science, technology, and engineering for more than 25 years. This week's session focused on artificial intelligence, teaching students how computers learn, solve problems, and process information.

WATCH: What middle schoolers are learning AI and chip-making at Micron's Chip Camp at Boise State

Micron's Chip Camp brings AI and semiconductor lessons to BSU

Through games, challenges, and team activities, students got to see those big ideas in action.

Student Fiera said the experience gave her a new perspective on machine learning.

"It's kind of like, 'Is machine learning good at learning or is it bad at learning?', and so far— I think it's been pretty good."

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Students also got a chance to step into the shoes of Micron employees by trying on the bunny suits worn inside chip manufacturing facilities.

"It was kinda crazy, this is what they do every day basically," student Dominic said.

The hands-on activities also emphasized the importance of collaboration.

Sahana Patel / Idaho News 6

"You can make new friends by starting things you didn't even know," added Dominic.

"I've really loved being in a group setting and learning all about making chips," Fiera concurred.

Kami Faylor, Director of Social Impact for North America at Micron, said the camp's message to students is clear.

"The message that we have for students is that AI isn't going to replace them; it's going to replace people who don't know how to use AI, so really just underscoring the importance of embracing technology and seeing how they can use it as an effective problem-solving tool."

Faylor said even a short introduction to STEM can have a lasting impact.

"We have a long history of students going on to become engineers at Micron or engineers at another big Tech firm, or maybe they go on to become a doctor or a lawyer, but they're always kind of grounded in some of the technology."

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