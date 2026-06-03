BOISE, Idaho — Micron continues its expansion in Idaho as demand for semiconductor technology grows worldwide. Now, state leaders, educators and industry executives are launching an effort to build the workforce needed to support that growth.

WATCH: As Micron grows, new partnership focuses on future workforce

As Micron soars, Idaho expands semiconductor workforce pathways

Leaders gathered Thursday at Boise State University to announce the launch of NNME Pacific Intermountain, a regional partnership designed to strengthen pathways into semiconductor and microelectronics careers across nine western states. The initiative is part of the National Network for Microelectronics Education and is led by Boise State University.

The partnership brings together education, workforce and industry organizations from Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Montana, Northern California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado and Hawaii to help connect students with careers in the semiconductor industry.

The announcement comes as the semiconductor industry experiences rapid growth, fueled in part by artificial intelligence, data centers and advanced computing technologies.

"Semiconductors are powering nearly every part of modern life, from phones to tablets to PCs to the cars we drive, to the data centers, and of course to AI," said April Arnzen, Micron's executive vice president and chief people officer.

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Industry leaders say the growing demand for semiconductor technology is also creating a growing need for workers.

Gov. Brad Little said major investments in semiconductor manufacturing, including Micron's expansion in Idaho, are creating economic opportunities throughout the region.

"Historic investments in semiconductor manufacturing and Micron's expansion right here in the region are creating tremendous opportunities, but attracting investment is only half the equation," Little said. "Sustaining growth will require talent."

Shari Liss, vice president of global workforce development and initiatives at SEMI, said many people do not realize how deeply microelectronics are integrated into everyday life.

"Chips are in absolutely everything around us, powering AI, powering everything that is going on around us in the world right now," Liss said.

Industry leaders say careers in microelectronics extend far beyond engineering and include technician, apprenticeship, research, finance, marketing and sales roles.

As demand for semiconductor technology continues to grow, leaders say one of the industry's biggest challenges is helping students understand the variety of career opportunities available and creating clear pathways into those jobs.

The new partnership aims to address that challenge by connecting schools, colleges, workforce organizations and employers to prepare the next generation of workers for careers in the growing microelectronics industry.