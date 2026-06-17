SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Lucky Peak Reservoir is a popular hub for outdoor recreation, with about 100 public docks spread across the lake for swimmers, boaters and paddleboarders to enjoy.

Last week, the dock at Turner Gulch was damaged after someone tried to drive a truck onto it.

“Heartbreaking to know that they want to destroy our beautiful area,” Chad Bittner, who often swims at Lucky Peak.

"Trucks don't float," said Michael Norell, who was paddle boarding.

WATCH | Check out the damage and learn about the docks at Lucky Peak

Lucky Peak dock back in service after someone drove a truck onto it

Some visitors at Turner Gulch said they were surprised to hear about the damage — but not Scott Koberg, Director of Ada County Parks and Waterways.

“Light ’em on fire, burn ’em, break ’em, rip off cleats, you name it — I think our team has seen it,” Koberg said.

Koberg said while docks take plenty of wear and tear during the busy summer season, intentional damage like this costs time and money to repair.

“Stuff that’s this bad, we don’t have to deal with it as often,” said Ethan McCurry, who repairs the docks. “People are usually smart enough to not do stuff like this.”

McCurry said most visitors appreciate the public amenities they maintain.

“It’s pretty unique, I would say, because I feel like most lakes in the United States don’t have this many public docks that are free and accessible that anyone can use,” he said.

Lucky Peak is a rare case where one location is managed by federal, state and local agencies working together.

“Between the three of us partners, we work hand in glove to make sure the public and the recreational users at Lucky Peak get the best possible experience provided by multiple public agencies,” Koberg said. “So basically your tax dollars at work doing good things for you.”

The damaged dock has been repaired and is back in service. Officials said they don’t know who is responsible for the damage but plan to add a metal post at Turner Gulch to prevent similar incidents.

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