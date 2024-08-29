Last weekend to float the Boise River

BOISE, ID — It's the final weekend for the official Boise river float season. Hard to believe, right?

Equipment, rentals and shuttles will be available one last time this weekend from Friday through the Labor Day holiday on Monday.

RELATED: Boise River float season set to wrap up over Labor Day weekend.

After that, you're on your own. Lower river flows mean your float could take up to three hours, so plan for that.

The city of Boise estimates about 130,000 people have floated the river this season.