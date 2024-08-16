Keep these dates in mind as Boise River float season dies down

BOISE, Idaho — With summer coming to a close the Boise River float season is wrapping up, but there's still time to plan your trip from Barber Park to Ann Morrison!

Here are the most important dates to remember if you plan on floating before the end of the season on September 2.



Equipment rentals and shuttle bus services are closed Monday through Thursday during the last two weeks of the float season; please plan ahead for the following dates:

All floater services open and Barber Park parking fees ($7) in effect Friday, August 16 – Sunday, August 18. Closed August 19 – 22.

All floater services open and Barber Park parking fees ($7) in effect Friday, August 23 – Sunday, August 25. Closed August 26 – 29.

All floater services open and Barber Park parking fees ($7) in effect Friday, August 30 – Monday, September 2.

All floater services closed Tuesday, September 3 for the season.

Parking at Barber Park during weekdays is free

Visit FloatTheBoise.org to view additional parking and rental information in preparation for your float trip.

Float the Boise estimates that over 130,000 people have made their way down the Boise River this summer already, and over 40,000 of them have utilized the shuttle services between Barber and Ann Morrison Parks.