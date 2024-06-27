FLOAT THE RIVER: Boise River opens for 2024 float season

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — The 2024 Boise River float season is underway, with locals launching their rafts, tubes and kayaks at Barber Park. Those floating are encouraged to bring a life jacket, not tie rafts together and watch out for hazards in the river that could leave them trapped or pop their raft.



FloatTheBoise.org has general floating information, maps and the current conditions of the Boise River.

You can find information on how to stay safe during your river float here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"Well it's a pretty unique thing to have in a big city like this," says Mitchell Olin, who is hitting the water as the Boise River float season gets underway. "My dad is in town from Florida and we're taking down the Boise River for the first time."

Olin joins other floaters, eager to take to the river on the first day of the season.

"It's kind of like a tour of the city, but in the comfort of a float," says Daniel Bornstein, who is visiting from Las Vegas.

" It's just a really fun activity to do with the family," says Leo Montgomery, who is visiting from Washington.

But remember, the Boise River runs wild...

Boise Parks and Rec reminding folks to take the outing seriously. Come prepared with a life jacket, especially for kids, don't tie tubes together in the water and look out for hazards that could leave you trapped or pop your raft.

"It is a natural free-flowing river, there's no lifeguards available on this river and so you are floating at your own risk and there are dangers in the water. So that's why again we recommend you got to FloatTheBoise.org," says Doug Holloway, with Boise Parks and Rec.

He reminds floaters to plan ahead as parking in neighborhoods near Barber Park could get your car ticketed or towed.

"So to be good neighbors to the neighbors that are out there, we encourage folks to, if you can't find a place a Park at Barber Park, to park at Ann Morrison and take the shuttles," added Holloway.

And remember, it takes about two hours to float the six-mile stretch between the two city parks, so prepare for lots of sun and pack the SPF.

"Feeling fantastic, the weather's been beautiful, its been hot, its an awesome way to cool off in the city and looking forward to getting out there," says Olin.

