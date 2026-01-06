Charges dropped against former Boise teacher in mandatory reporting case

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — A judge has dismissed the criminal case against former Boise special education teacher Marianne Baker, ending the charges tied to failing to report suspected child abuse.

Ada County Judge David Manweiler dismissed the case with prejudice on Jan. 5, meaning it cannot be refiled. The decision came on the day Baker’s jury trial was scheduled to begin.

Court records show prosecutors had changed the charging document multiple times before trial. During the hearing, the defense argued the complaint did not clearly describe a crime under Idaho law. The judge agreed, ruling the case could not go forward and should not be decided by a jury.

Baker had been charged with a misdemeanor count of failure to report child abuse or neglect. Prosecutors accused her of not reporting suspected abuse involving assistant teacher Gavin Snow within the required time frame.

The dismissal comes as Baker continues to pursue a tort claim against the Boise School District. In that claim, she alleges retaliation and violations of her rights connected to the same mandatory reporting situation.

