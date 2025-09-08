‘Chalk the Walk’ brings Suicide Prevention Week awareness to Southeast Boise high school

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Sidewalks outside of Timberline High School got a splash of color this week as students teamed up to draw inspirational chalk messages in an effort to spread mental health and student suicide awareness.

The school, partnered with BroncoBOLD, a Boise State student athlete led mental health initiative, to ‘Chalk the Walk’ during Suicide Prevention Week.

"We need a reminder to get rid of the stigma around it because there is such a negative stigma," said Jessica Newkirk, an intern with Timberline Hope Squad, a national suicide prevention program in schools.

Newkirk said she was drawn to the squad because of her own challenges.

"When I was younger I struggled with my mental health and I know so many people struggle and people don't advocate for it that much and it's important for me to spread awareness," she said.

Students share uplifting messages for each other during Suicide Prevention Week—

Students chalk sidewalks to spread mental health awareness in Treasure Valley

The citywide event took place around 31 Treasure Valley, and the Hope Squad aims to leave a positive mark on their peers, even after the chalk fades.

"Just walking outside and seeing all the positive messages is really important, kind of brightens everyone's day," Janes said.

"You see the bright colors and its positive messages, and sometimes that can be the most important part of someone's day, seeing something positive," Newkirk said.

Timberline High School and Boise State will each host events throughout the week.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.