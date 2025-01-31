Boise skaters mourn loss of coaches and athletes in deadly plane crash

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise figure skating community is mourning after learning several skaters, coaches, and families were among those killed in Wednesday’s plane crash into the Potomac River.

The flight, which departed from Wichita, Kansas, was moments from landing when it collided with a Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport. Authorities believe no one survived the crash, and the cause remains under investigation.

The skaters on board had been in Wichita for a national development camp for high-performing athletes following the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Boise skater Louie Mallane, who has previously shared his Olympic ambitions with Idaho News 6, attended the event. His mother, Sarah, said the tragedy is deeply affecting the local skating community.

“The skating community of Idaho is impacted as many of our coaches have worked with or alongside some of the coaches who perished in the wreck,” she said. “Louie and I were friends with the skaters and families… and our hearts are broken.”

Other parents and skaters say they are devastated but not yet ready to speak publicly. One father shared, “It’s a really hard time for some of the parents, kids, and coaches… figure skating is a very tight community.”