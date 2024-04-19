Local figure skater's goal of making it to the Olympics is a family goal

BOISE, Idaho — Louie Millane is ranked as the number one figure skater in the country at the intermediate level and he's looking to compete at Junior Nationals in January of 2025.

Louie's season starts this weekend with the Boise Classic put together by the Boise Figure Skating Club. It will be an exhibition for Louie, but for some of our other local skaters, it will be an opportunity to qualify for national showcase.

"I just love coming out here, it is just so freeing to have open ice and just have fun," said Bianca Brower, who has worked on her routine since the McCall Winter Carnival. "I have some axles, some double loops, some double flips, and double lutz."

Louie Millane is 14 years old and he has been training for the last three years on the USA National Developmental Team. His routine consists of waking up at four in the morning and he has rapidly progressed, especially on his jumping skills.

"He’s dedicated these important years of his life to this sport and he is in love with it," said Sarah Millane, Louie's mother.

Louie has been skating for five years it all started at a showing of Jingle Blades at Ice World. Louie saw his sister Madeline perform, she has been a part of the adaptive program here in Boise.

“Louie handed her a dozen roses and ran over to me and said this is what I want to do, this is my passion," said Sarah. "So we laughed at him, said take a lesson and here we are."

There have been challenges along the way including COVID 19 when Ice World, the only place to ice skate in the Treasure Valley shutdown because of the pandemic.

"There was a time when he didn’t have ice when he couldn’t skate," said Sarah. "He explained to us it was the fabric of his being that he missed the wind blowing through his hair when he was gliding on the ice so we knew we had to make a plan."

It has taken a lot of sacrifice as Sarah moved to Colorado Springs where Louie trains at Broadmoor Skating Club. Sarah works two jobs while her husband stays in the Treasure Valley running the family restaurant as they have to pay for coaching, ice time, and equipment.

"Olympics, that’s his goal," said Sarah. "That has been Louie's goes since the very first day he stepped on the ice, that was his mindset."

The Boise Classic runs through this weekend, it's free and open to the public.