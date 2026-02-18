Big Idaho Potato Truck launches national tour starting at Micron

The Big Idaho Potato Truck officially kicked off its seven-month national tour from Micron's facility, marking the start of the Idaho Potato Commission's "chip to chip" campaign that connects agriculture with technology.

The massive four-ton potato is set to travel across the country, continuing a tradition that began 14 years ago.

"It's been to all 50 states in the last 13 years, including Alaska and Hawaii," said Jamey Higham, CEO of the Idaho Potato Commission.

The Idaho Potato Commission launched this mobile marketing campaign to promote Idaho-grown potatoes while supporting organizations like the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association.

This year's tour launch at Micron represents the commission's "chip to chip" campaign, highlighting the connection between Idaho's agricultural heritage and its growing technology sector.

"We like to say potato chips and microchips. Innovation and technology meets the traditions of Idaho, and they come together," Higham said.

Scott Gatzemeier, Corporate Vice President of Front End US Expansion at Micron, said the partnership represents a full-circle moment rooted in Idaho history, particularly the legacy of J.R. Simplot.

"Made his first fortune in potatoes or potato chips, made a huge bet on Micron, and really gave those founders the money to start the fabrication plants. Then obviously he made a lot of money on microchips, but if you look at it, the Idaho agricultural roots help to pay [for] and fund for Idaho's technology future," Gatzemeier explained.

Brand ambassadors Jena Garofalo and Monty Bullock will drive the oversized potato across the nation, departing next Tuesday for various events and destinations.

"We go to rodeos, concerts, events like this. We go to NASCAR races. We'll be at the commissioning of the new USS Idaho submarine this year in Groton, Connecticut," Bullock said.

The commission's goal remains focused on introducing people nationwide to Idaho agriculture and its family-owned farms.

"Just representing over the 700 family-owned farms in Idaho and really pushing that Idaho potatoes are the best potatoes to have," Garofalo said.

"When you're buying potatoes, when you go to the grocery store, and you're in a restaurant, always look for the grown in Idaho seal," Higham said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.