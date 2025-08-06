Boise school district faces $50 million claim over alleged sexual assault at elementary school

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — A Boise mother has filed a $50 million tort claim against the Boise School District and Hillcrest Elementary School, alleging her 8-year-old son was sexually assaulted by classmates during the 2023-2024 school year.

The claim, submitted by attorneys from Rossman Law Group and Rosholt Law, states that the boy, identified as W.D., told his mother in June 2025 that he had been sexually abused by two other students while in third grade at Hillcrest. One alleged incident occurred in a school restroom during lunch, which the claim says was previously supervised by staff but is no longer monitored.

The tort notice alleges the district failed to provide adequate supervision and was slow to respond when the mother reported the incidents. "It took 24 hours for Ms. Wilson [the mother] to get a single call back," the claim states.

According to the claim, it remains unclear what the district knew about the incidents or whether mandatory reports were filed.

The claim accuses the district of violating mandatory reporting policies and the child's constitutional rights — the claim seeks damages for emotional distress, psychological harm, and punitive damages.