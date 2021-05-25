One Treasure Valley restaurant offering up to $30 an hour to help fill positions

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Federal unemployment benefits are coming to an end as early as June. In Idaho, jobless payments are coming to an end on June 19th.

As life continues to ease back into pre-pandemic normalcy, one restaurant is letting people know they're hiring — and offering competitive pay.

Sid's Garage opened its doors in 2020 at The Village in Meridian, with another location opening its doors in downtown Boise in the future. With one location doing exceptionally well and the other projected to do the same, Sid's is hiring a handful of people to fill roles as dishwashers, cooks and servers. The pay scale is $14 to $30 an hour depending on position and experience. These positions also include cash tips.

Facebook: Sid's Garage

If you're interested in applying for a position or learning more about a specific opening, contact Sid's Garage.