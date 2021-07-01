Officials prepping for busy travel weekend

Officials are expecting a busy travel weekend for the 4th of July, and if you're heading out of town there's a few things to keep in mind!

If you're traveling by air--don't forget face coverings are still required at the Boise Airport, along with other COVID-19 protocols. Officials recommend you arrive about two hours before your flight to give yourself plenty of time.

The huge travel weekend comes on the heels of a huge growth period for BOI. As Idaho News 6 has reported, the Boise Airport will be classified as a medium hub airport starting this fall.

A news release from BOI says the data shows it was the 61st busiest airport in 2020 with 992,342 people getting on or off a plane. For several years, passenger traffic at BOI has grown faster than the national average. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, passenger traffic at the airport grew 49% from 2014 to 2019.

As a medium hub, the Boise Airport may receive less federal funding for airport improvement grants. The airport will also have more federal regulatory requirements related to passenger services, airline compensation plans and reporting requirements.

“The Boise Airport has been anticipating this reclassification, as we have been on the borderline between small and medium hub for quite some time,” said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. “The strong rebound in our passenger traffic throughout the pandemic helped push the airport over the threshold.”

If you're traveling via car, slow down and be safe when hitting the road this holiday weekend. A lot of people are turning the Fourth of July into a three-day weekend and law enforcement officials across the state will be busy.

Enhanced patrols will be in effect through at least Sunday in most areas. Officers will be watching for drunk drivers and checking for seatbelts.

"We want everyone to work together here in Idaho to look out for your neighbors, look out for your friends and family, look out for other community members by taking those precautions behind the wheel, buckling up finding a sober ride," said Jillian Garrigues, public information officer for the Idaho Transportation Department. "We can all make those safe decisions behind the wheel to keep Idaho safe this summer."

In the United States, July 3 and 4 have the highest number of crash deaths of the year. Most of the crashes happen in the evening and involve alcohol.

During last summer's Fourth of July impaired driving campaign, officers made 140 DUI arrests in Idaho.

If you're thinking about traveling for the 4th of July holiday and are wanting to get travel insurance, the Better Business Bureau says it's important to keep in mind travel insurance is intended to help with unexpected events, not things like forecasted hurricanes. Once an event is a "known event," it may not be considered a covered reason for canceling the trip.

The BBB says it's also important to remember that policies vary. Before purchasing a policy, or trying to file a claim, read the specifics.

"Before purchasing a policy, before taking off, you really want to read the specifications and make sure you know what the policy does and does not cover," Barr said.

The BBB recommends you make sure to read the fine print. If you purchased that Cancel for Any Reason Coverage, confirm the specific policy wording for all details regarding this benefit before filing a claim.