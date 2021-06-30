Idaho State Police stepping up patrols over the holiday weekend

IDAHO — Slow down and be safe when hitting the road this holiday weekend. A lot of people are turning the Fourth of July into a three-day weekend and law enforcement officials across the state will be busy.

Related: 'Slow your roll': ISP asks drivers to take it slow, issues 200 speeding citations in a weekend

Enhanced patrols will be in effect through at least Sunday in most areas. Officers will be watching for drunk drivers and checking for seatbelts.

"We want everyone to work together here in Idaho to look out for your neighbors, look out for your friends and family, look out for other community members by taking those precautions behind the wheel, buckling up finding a sober ride," said Jillian Garrigues, public information officer for the Idaho Transportation Department. "We can all make those safe decisions behind the wheel to keep Idaho safe this summer."

In the United States, July 3 and 4 have the highest number of crash deaths of the year. Most of the crashes happen in the evening and involve alcohol.

During last summer's Fourth of July impaired driving campaign, officers made 140 DUI arrests in Idaho.